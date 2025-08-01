Shabu worth P15.2M seized in 3-day police operations in Central Visayas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Over 2 kilos of suspected shabu, which had an estimated market value of P15.2 million, were confiscated in police operations conducted in three days in Central Visayas.

The results of the 3-day police operations were lauded by Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Maranan said that the operations showed the relentless efforts and unceasing commitment of the regional policemen in ensuring peace and order in Central Visayas.

“Every drug confiscated, every firearm recovered, and every fugitive captured is a step toward a safer and more secure region. I commend the dedication of our personnel who continue to risk their lives in pursuit of justice and public safety,” Maranan said in a statement.

The anti-criminality operations were done from July 28 to July 30.

Aside from the suspected shabu, police also confiscated 23 stalks of marijuana worth P4,600 were confiscated.

The more than 100 anti-criminality operations also led to the arrest of 93 suspects and the 42 firearms were also recovered.

