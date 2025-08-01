What is Lyme Disease? Causes, symptoms, and more

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Justin Timberlake is the latest in a long line of global celebrities that were diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

Besides Timberlake, other notable celebrities with Lyme Disease include Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Bella Hadid, Shania Twain, Ben Stiller, Alec Baldwin, and even former US President George W. Bush.

In the Philippines, there is a significant lack of documented human cases of tick infestations and tick-borne diseases, Lyme Disease included (Sharifah, Heo, Ehlers, Houssaini, & Tappe, 2020). However, a research published back in 2023 showed evidences of the bacteria behind Lyme Disease in certain parts of the country, specifically in Metro Manila and Laguna (Lee, et al., 2023).

With so many of our beloved celebrities contracting it, people are wondering what exactly is Lyme Disease? What are its symptoms? How does one get infected with it?

To answer all those questions and more, Cebu Daily News Digital compiled key facts about Lyme Disease for the public’s benefit.

What is Lyme Disease?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease is caused by two types of bacteria: Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii. Reported cases of Lyme Disease are commonly from Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and upper-Midwest regions, which includes the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Lyme Disease is commonly transmitted to humans through the bite of ticks which are infected by either Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii. This disease can be treated with antibiotics but complications from it can affect a person’s joints, heart, or their nervous system.

According to a World Health Organization report, the rise of Lyme Disease have some correlation with the effects of climate change, suggesting that climate change will most likely facilitate the spread of the disease (World Health Organization, 2006).

How do you get Lyme Disease?

As mentioned earlier, Lyme Disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi or Borrelia mayonii, although the latter is rare. burgdorferi or Borrelia mayonii is commonly transmitted to humans via tick bites, most especially if the ticks have been attached to the skin for more than 24 hours.

Infected ticks are most commonly found in wooded, brushy, and grassy areas, with deer pointed as the most common host for Lyme Disease-infected ticks.

However, there is no sufficient data regarding tick infestations and tick-borne diseases in the Philippines. That said, a 2023 research showed there are evidences of the bacterium being present in pet dogs in Metro Manila and Laguna, which warrants further study as the authors suggested (Lee, et al., 2023).

As per the CDC, although dogs and cats can get Lyme disease, there is no evidence that they are able to spread the infection to their owners. However, it is also possible for these pets to be hosts of infested ticks.

Lastly, Lyme disease is not spread through casual human contact such as touching, kissing, or sexual activity. It is also not known to spread through breast milk or blood transfusions. But, transmission from a pregnant person to a fetus is possible if the infection is untreated, but it is a rare occurrence.

Lyme Disease Symptoms

Lyme disease is diagnosed based on a patient’s symptoms, which often include physical signs such as a rash. Here is a list of other symptoms:

Early signs and symptoms (3 to 30 days after tick bite)

Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes may occur in the absence of rash

Erythema migrans (EM) rash: Occurs in approximately 70 to 80 percent of infected people Begins at the site of a tick bite after a delay of 3 to 30 days (average is about 7 days) Expands gradually over several days reaching up to 12 inches (30 cm) or more across May feel warm to the touch but is rarely itchy or painful Sometimes clears as it enlarges, resulting in a target or “bull’s-eye” appearance May appear on any area of the body Does not always appear as a “classic bull’s-eye” rash



Later signs and symptoms (days to months after tick bite)

Severe headaches and neck stiffness

Additional EM rashes on other areas of the body

Facial palsy (loss of muscle tone or droop on one or both sides of the face)

Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling, particularly the knees and other large joints.

Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints, and bones

Heart palpitations or an irregular heartbeat (Lyme carditis)

Episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath

Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord

Nerve pain

Shooting pains, numbness, or tingling in the hands or feet

Lyme Disease Prevention, Vaccine, and Treatment

As per the CDC, vaccines for Lyme disease are currently not available after a vaccine that was previously sold in the market was discontinued in 2002 due to low demand. With the steady rise of Lyme Disease cases worldwide, clinical trials for new vaccines are currently underway, and it’s only a matter of time when the vaccines will be publicly available again.

As such, the only way to prevent being infected is to be mindful of your surroundings and overall health. To prevent contracting Lyme Disease, it is suggested to avoid areas where infected ticks can be commonly found. Additionally, performing regular tick checks and promptly removing ticks are effective ways to prevent the disease.

In case a tick bite is discovered, immediately remove the ticks to hopefully prevent the transmission. In case symptoms occur, promptly consult a doctor to get a proper diagnosis. After all, Lyme Disease can be treated with antibiotics.

