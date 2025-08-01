Cebu City scholarship hike, P20K board exam aid proposed again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City councilor is renewing his call to raise the city’s college scholarship grant, a year after a similar proposal was sidelined by the City Council amid concerns over funding.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla, a long-time advocate for educational support, filed a proposed amendment to Ordinance No. 2333—known as the Cebu City College Scholarship Program—to increase the scholarship grant from P10,000 to P15,000 per semester and expand the scope of financial aid to include board exam and review costs.

“Increasing costs of education due to inflation have rendered the current P10,000 grant per semester insufficient for our scholars,” Arcilla stated in his proposed ordinance.

Under his proposal, scholars will receive several forms of financial support to help with their education. They will be granted P15,000 per semester to cover tuition and other related fees.

Additionally, they will receive P1,250 annually, or P625 per semester, to assist with the cost of school supplies. For students coming from upland barangays, there will be a monthly transportation allowance of P1,250 to help with travel expenses.

After graduation, scholars will also be eligible for a one-time grant of P20,000 to help cover the costs associated with board review and examination fees.

The additional financial assistance for licensure exam review, Arcilla said, acknowledges the full educational journey of scholars—“from enrollment to employability.”

The proposed ordinance was formally referred to the City Council’s Committee on Laws during its regular session this week.

A similar proposal was floated last year by Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, but it failed to gain traction after the scholarship committee flagged the city’s limited financial resources and questioned whether board review assistance should fall under the scholarship program’s mandate.

At the time, Abellanosa criticized the administration’s spending priorities.

“If the City can spend on gala dinners or whatever, then we can most definitely afford additional assistance for our students,” Abellanosa said during the August 7, 2024, session.

The committee, composed of Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros and Councilors Phillip Zafra, Jocelyn Pesquera, and SK Federation president Rhea Mae Jakosalem, said that review and licensure activities were “not integral” to a college curriculum and feared the program could become unsustainable.

They also warned that offering too much aid without accountability could result in “dependency, mediocrity, and misallocation of resources.”

Despite that, then-Councilors Joy Augustus Young and Noel Wenceslao both supported increasing the scholarship grant, with Young calling the existing P10,000 amount outdated.

“These students have studied for years. But in the end, many can’t even afford the board exam. That investment would be wasted,” Young said in mixed Cebuano and English.

Wenceslao described the proposed changes as “very good,” but urged fiscal diligence, suggesting the need to realign budgets or create a separate ordinance to fund the expanded aid.

Ordinance No. 2333 was enacted in 2012 to institutionalize the city’s college scholarship program for graduates of public high schools. Its amount has not been updated since, even as the program now supports over 17,000 scholars.

The proposed measure will be subject to committee hearings before it can be calendared for plenary deliberation and approval.

