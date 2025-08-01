Kolohe Kai and the unexpected jam with a local singer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There’s one thing that connects people — music, and sometimes when the tunes harmonize, it creates unforgettable memories.

Roman De Peralta, frontman of the popular Hawaiian reggae band Kolohe Kai, recently posted a spontaneous performance that quickly made waves online. The clip, featuring their hit song “Ehu Girl”, was filmed during his quiet vacation at a resort in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, but what started as a laid-back night turned into a magical jam session with a local talent.

A Night to Remember

Cebuano musician Dave Clark Perez, the local singer who sang with Peralta, says he got goosebumps and had no idea that a childhood idol would walk into his Tuesday night set last February.

As he recalled, it was his first set and there was only one guest that night. “Sa wa damha, paglingi nako sa luyo — si Roman diay!” he said. Being a fan since 13 years old, Perez was in complete shock, not knowing what to say and what to do.

While Peralta and his fiance were eating, Perez took the chance and sang one of Kolohe Kai’s songs and it was their 2009 release, Ehu Girl. He chose this song because he felt he would do justice singing it right in front of the singer himself.

“It reminds me of my younger self,” Peralta said as he complimented the local singers’ singing style. It was a dream come true for Perez.

Not long after, Perez called up his Trippy Acoustic partner, Norman Eric Lisen, to bring over his percussion instruments as they played a jamming session with Peralta himself. No rehearsals and no mic tests, just a raw session that became a memory to treasure.

The moment was so surreal that everything felt like a blow in the wind. Peralta signed Perez’s guitar as a way to commemorate this memory.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Perez opened up about how the signed guitar was broken due to personal circumstances. It was the guitar he usually uses in his gigs in places like Tambuli, the Tavern, Jpark, and many more.

“I realize that its better to forgive gyud, si god nalang bahala if unsa iya way na ma cover up niya ang pain na ako nabati.” When all of a sudden, the jamming session from way back February was posted by Kolohe Kai’s Tiktok Account. “God is so good,” he said.

Why “Ehu Girl” Still Strikes a Chord

Kolohe Kai’s Ehu Girl was released in 2009, but still remains as the band’s most beloved song, especially among Filipino fans. The song was a hit due to its catchy melody and relatable lyrics about love and attraction which back then, became an anthem for many.

Every time we hear the song, it brings back memories of high school, the summers of youth, and the sweet memories of love. Its popularity in the Philippines has stood the test of time, it played on beaches, during acoustic gigs, and to many Filipino karaokes.

So when Perez sang this in front of its original singer, it wasn’t just a performance; it was a full-circle moment between a fan and an idol met and made sweeter by a song that connects oceans and generations.