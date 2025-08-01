Cebu farmers hit land use shifts, urge gov’t to stop conversions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu farmlands are disappearing, and with them, the future of food production and food security.

This is the urgent warning raised by farmer and fisherfolk leaders in Cebu who are calling on the government to intervene in what they describe as unchecked land conversions driven by local government land use plans.

These reclassifications, they say, are favoring private developers at the expense of rural livelihoods and the country’s food security.

“Ang mga mag-uuma padayon nga nag-problema sa yuta nga ilang gitikad,” said Victor Lapaz, spokesperson of Panaghugpong sa Gagmayng Mananagat sa Sugbo (PAMANA Sugbo), in an interview on Friday, August 1.

Lapaz said that Cebu farmers continue to face the risk of displacement as agricultural lands are rezoned to make way for commercial, residential, and tourism development projects.

“Nausab ang gamit sa yuta. Nahimong commercial, residential… nagkuwang ang agricultural,” he added.

He stressed that while Cebu’s population keeps growing, agricultural areas are shrinking. Small-scale farmers, he said, are losing the ground beneath their feet—literally and economically.

“Ang gitagaan og dakong wanang, ang mga dagkong negosyante. Sa atong probinsya, tunhay ang impluwensiya sa mga Aboitiz, Lhullier, nga gusto mo-akop-akop sa yuta nga gitikad sa atong mag-uuma o saup,” he added.

Lapaz also criticized what he called the increasing militarization of rural areas in Cebu, with government forces allegedly used to suppress farmer resistance during land disputes.

“Mosakay sila sa programa sa gobyerno, sa land use plan. Moadto sila, mananom kuno. Pero ang tumong, dili tinuod,” he said.

“Like Aloguinsan, naay military gibutang… gipapriso ang usa ka mag-uuma og duha ka tuig, nahadlok, ug nanghawa,” Lapaz added.

Despite holding legal land documents and cultivating the same soil for decades, many farmers remain excluded in decisions involving land reclassification, Lapaz lamented.

Ariel Casilao, national chairperson of Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) and president of Anakpawis Partylist, pointed out that the problem is national in scale.

According to him, seven out of ten farmers in the country still do not own the land they till.

“Ang mga yutang agrikultural nato concentrated gihapon sa pipila ka agri-business plantations, hacienda, and mga big landlords,” he said.

Fisherfolk in Cebu, meanwhile, are also sounding the alarm over widespread reclamation projects that threaten to destroy traditional fishing grounds.

“Ang tigmugna sa pagkaon, maoy nahulga. Asa ning giingon nga kalambuan ron?” Lapaz asked.

Casilao also took aim at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), where the administration trumpeted its hunger alleviation efforts, including the P20-per-kilo rice under the Walang Gutom program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“It’s very palliative because ang 20 peso nga kilo sa bugas kay very limited ang maka-access lang, dili tanan consumer maka-access,” he said.

“Nganong targeted ra man ang benepisyaryo nga tanan man Pilipino mangaon… tanan man magluto og pamahaw, paniudto, og panihapon?” he added.

Casilao also criticized the recent tariff cuts on U.S. agricultural imports, warning that an influx of cheaper foreign produce would hurt already struggling Filipino farmers.

“Maayo lang kaayo sa projection, sa pakete, pero ang impact niya is very minimal kung sutaon nimo ang pinakalalom na problema. Dili siya long term,” Casilao said.

Lapaz agreed. “20 pesos bugas, maayo mana, pero og imong i-ugat, kana ba gud ang gipangayo sa katawhan ug mga mag-uuma? Ang ilang gipangayo, yuta, serbisyoan—kana bang tagaan silag abuno para lambo, dili ingon ana.”

He called on national and local governments to address the root of hunger and poverty in rural areas by supporting farmers, safeguarding agricultural lands, and pursuing “tinuod na reporma sa yuta.”

