Mandaue drug bust nets P27.2M shabu, high-value suspect nabbed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A regional high-value drug suspect and his live-in partner were arrested during a joint anti-drug operation past midnight on Friday, August 1, 2025, along Mantawi Drive in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Authorities confiscated four kilograms of suspected shabu with a street value of P27.2 million.

The suspects, identified by their aliases “Siwsiw,” 54, and “Daidai,” 47, are live-in partners residing in Tungkil, Minglanilla, Cebu.

Operatives from the Mandaue City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU), Regional Intelligence Division-7 (RID7), Philippine Drug Enforcement Group-7 (PDEG7), and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 7 (PDEA RO7) conducted the buy-bust operation at around 12:29 a.m.

Alias “Siwsiw,” a native of Negros Occidental, is classified as a Regional Level High Value Individual (HVI) and is believed to be a key figure in a well-organized drug distribution network spanning Cebu Province and Negros Oriental. His partner “Daidai” is allegedly involved in the operation.

According to the investigation, “Siwsiw” had previously been arrested in 2015 for violating Section 5 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) in Dumaguete City. Though the case was later dismissed, his time at the Dumaguete City Jail was far from idle. He reportedly held the position of “Commander” inside the facility and used that time to build a network of trusted associates, some of whom now operate as his drug couriers and distributors.

After his release in April 2022, “Siwsiw” resumed illegal drug activities, allegedly sourcing from a person deprived of liberty (PDL) currently detained at the New Bilibid Prison. He served as both courier and stock handler—known in local slang as “Kabayo” and “Bodegero”—moving large volumes of illegal drugs across key areas in Central Visayas.

Investigators disclosed that the couple used mobile phones to coordinate transactions. Payments were typically sent via mobile wallet directly to the supplier, and deliveries would only proceed after confirmation of payment.

The distribution network, authorities said, was sophisticated and structured. Among the known downlines were individuals identified only as “Dodong” from Mandaue City, “Joven” from Minglanilla, and “Kidong” and “Kirsty” from Dumaguete City.

Based on surveillance and intelligence reports, “Siwsiw” was capable of distributing at least five kilograms of shabu per month, earning P20,000 for every kilogram delivered. The illegal drugs were delivered either personally by the suspect or through trusted couriers within the network.

“According sa information, ang iyang madispose naa sa tunga sa kilo. So, this time wala nag-expect atong operatives nga ingun ana diay ka daghan ang makuha sa buy bust,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office.

(According to the information, he usually disposes around half a kilo. So this time, the operatives didn’t expect that such a large amount would be seized during the buy-bust.)

Villaro said that this is considered the biggest operation and drug confiscation in Mandaue City this year, as previous operations only involved about 1 kilogram.

The live-in partner are now facing multiple charges for violating Sections 5 (sale), 11 (possession), and 26 (conspiracy) of Article II of Republic Act 9165.

Authorities are now working to trace the wider network linked to the couple and dismantle the supply lines stemming from inside the New Bilibid Prison. /csl

