Acidre to Frasco: Defend DOT’s performance in 2026 budget talks

MANILA, Philippines — Tingog party-list Rep. Jude Acidre and Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco continued trading barbs on Friday, with Acidre now challenging Frasco to defend her agency in the upcoming deliberations for the 2026 national budget.

In a statement, Acidre challenged Frasco not to deflect “legitimate questions about her agency’s [performance] as a political attack.”

This followed Acidre’s insinuation last Wednesday that the absence of tourism achievements in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) meant that the agency led by the wife of Cebu 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco was “underperforming.”

READ: Acidre: Absence of tourism in Sona means DOT is underperforming

“If these are indeed true and verifiable, then she should have nothing to fear from the [up]coming deliberations. Transparency should be welcomed, not evaded,” he said.

“She will have her opportunity to defend her proposed 2026 budget during the regular appropriations hearings. She will be given ample time to address the issues raised and respond to questions from Members of the House,” Acidre added.

Acidre cited the findings of previous Commission on Audit (COA) reports, which flagged the DOT and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) for poor budget utilization and accountability lapses in 2022.

The COA reported that only 65.32 percent of their allocated funds were obligated, with P396.346 million in obligations left unpaid by year-end.

The audit agency also found P483.812 million in unliquidated fund transfers for completed programs, citing a lack of documentation and accountability for how public funds were spent.

It remains unclear, however, whether these were incurred under the leadership of previous tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat or current Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco or both.

READ: COA disallows P6.1M in DOT expenses

“That’s not just poor planning—it has real consequences, including reduced budgets moving forward,” Acidre said.

“No agency, no matter how vital its role, is exempt from scrutiny. Oversight is not an attack—it’s a responsibility. And when the President himself made no mention of tourism in his State of the Nation Address, that silence is worth noting. It invites the question: is the Department of Tourism truly making the impact we expect of it?” he added.

The word war began last Wednesday, when Acidre challenged the DOT to step up after Marcos skipped mentioning tourism achievements in his midterm Sona.

The lawmaker Frasco recently declared himself an independent after abstaining from the vote for Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez for the House Speakership last Monday, during the opening of the 20th Congress’ first regular session.

Frasco said he was dismayed by how the 2025 national budget was handled under Romualdez’s leadership.

On Thursday, the tourism chief then accused Acidre and another pro-administration lawmaker, La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega, of targeting the agency because her husband went against the House leadership.

Frasco claimed that the agency continued to perform well despite budget cuts imposed by Congress in 2024 and 2025.

“Congress holds the power of the purse. But when that power is used to defund and punish a top economic driver like tourism, it directly harms our country and our people,” Frasco said.

Acidre, however, reminded her that Rep. Frasco sat as Deputy Speaker during the budget deliberations.

“If the allocation was unfair, why did he not raise the issue then?” he said. “Let’s be clear: this is not about personalities, loyalties, or partisanship. It’s about public service.”

