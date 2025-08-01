Legacy of sports, community service marks SHS-AdC 70th anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) highlighted its powerhouse sports program and impactful community service in Cebu as two important legacies to mark its 70th anniversary alongside the feast of Saint Ignatius of Loyola.

Founded in 1955, SHS-AdC, formerly known as the Sacred Heart Schoo of the Society of Jesus along Mango Avenue in Cebu City marked its platinum jubilee with the theme “Ateneo Hearter @ Heart,” in line with its mission to mold “men and women for others.”

For decades, the Jesuit-run Catholic-Chinese Filipino school has been known for its charitable work in Cebu besides its top-notch Jesuit education.

But in the last ten years, it has also emerged as one of Cebu’s certified athletic powerhouses.

In high school basketball, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles have ruled the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) with an iron hand, clinching eight titles, surpassing the previous record held by the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers.

The Magis Eagles completed its second championship three-peat in CESAFI Season 24 by sweeping the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the finals last December.

SOLID SPORTS PROGRAM

Beyond basketball, SHS-AdC has become the backbone of Mandaue City’s delegation in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), fielding more than a hundred athletes annually across various sports.

The school has also bagged medals in national competitions like the Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy National Games in football, futsal, and swimming. Many of its athletes have gone on to play for top teams in the UAAP and other national leagues.

But as school president Fr. Michael I. Pineda highlighted, SHS-AdC’s sporting success is a product of unity among its community.

“In sports, Jesuit education is very much holistic and ever since, the Jesuits believe that sports is very formative,” said Fr. Pineda.

“It’s formation through sports. They learn teamwork, sacrifice, they learn to represent our school, and to continue to build bridges. The strength of the school is everyone is helping to build a champion. We thank our alumni—they have been supporting our sports program. We thank the Jesuits, and we thank the parents. And most of all, we thank our teachers, our administration, and God.”

“We will remain committed to our sports program, the Magis Eagles, in the years to come.”

OUTREACH PROGRAMS

Outside the sports arena, SHS-AdC is also recognized for its enduring commitment to outreach, regularly visiting public schools to offer learning assistance, distribute school supplies, and run feeding programs.

One flagship initiative is the Blue Plate Project, which began in 2015. In partnership with public schools in Mandaue City, SHS-AdC identifies severely malnourished students and provides nutritious meals throughout the academic year until the children reach a healthy status.

“We began this in 2015. We provided meals, especially lunch, for elementary school children in Cubacub Elementary School, and we’ve been able to expand in recent years,” said Fr. Gilbert Emmanuel Levosada, director of the school’s campus ministry and social involvement office.

“At the end of the year, we had a good number who went from severely wasted to normal. It’s something we are so happy about. We want to continue that program because it helps a lot of children.”

For Fr. Pineda, the school’s achievements in sports and service are rooted in its devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus—a message he hopes resonates through the jubilee celebration.

“I just like to say today, I like for me to deepen our identity with the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” Fr. Pineda said.

“It’s a story of love. And just like in the Last Supper of Jesus, He said, ‘I give you everything, and you do this in memory of me.’ He’s telling us, ‘I’m offering sacrifices, and I don’t want you to forget it.’ It should live on to generations to come.”

The SHS-AdC 70th anniversary celebration featured several key events, including the Feast of the Solemnity of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the grand launch of the jubilee year, the release of merit awards, formation sessions on the school’s history, and the Ignatian Heroes Appreciation Day.