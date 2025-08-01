Cebu City hosts first-ever Visayas Kickboxing Championship

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City hosts the first-ever Visayas Kickboxing Championship from August 1 to 3, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu, a landmark event for both local martial artists and fans of combat sports.

This ongoing tournament is sanctioned by the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP), the sport’s official national governing body recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

It serves as a qualifying event for the upcoming National Kickboxing Championship. Winners will earn the right to represent their region on the national stage.

Two disciplines will be contested: Kicklight and Point Fighting, both emphasizing control, technique, and precision over brute force. The tournament is open to athletes as young as 7 years old, creating opportunities for budding fighters while fostering grassroots development across the region.

The event is backed by the Cebu City Government and the Cebu City Sports Commission, with strong support from the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division, which will provide billeting for participants at Mambaling Elementary School. Meanwhile, Brgy. Day-as will host the technical officials’ accreditation process.

Top SKP officials, including Technical Director Roselyn Hung and Assistant Technical Director Bryan S. Olod, are expected to attend and oversee competition standards.

This historic event is largely credited to the efforts of Benigno “Ekin” Caniga, a Brgy. Day-as councilor and the CEO of the Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation and well-known MMA promoter, and John Ian A. Nisnisan.

The elimination bouts are currently underway as of this writing. Tomorrow, August 2 will highlight the quarterfinals and semifinals. On Sunday, August 3 will be the championship bouts . /csl

