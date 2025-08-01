Pacquiao earns WBC’s ‘Aztec Warrior’ belt after draw vs Barrios

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, isn’t done stealing the spotlight in the sport he helped define for decades.

On July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Pacquiao delivered a gutsy performance against reigning WBC world welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

The 12-round showdown ended in a majority draw—a result that left many fans, fellow fighters, and analysts believing Pacquiao had done enough to win.

Although the 46-year-old didn’t reclaim a world title, the World Boxing Council (WBC) made sure his efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

READ: Pacquiao ranks No. 9 in Ring Magazine welterweight

In recognition of his performance, Pacquiao was awarded the WBC’s Guerrero Azteca (Aztec Warrior) belt. It’s an honorary distinction reserved for the most outstanding fighters of a given card.

The belt is a tribute to warriors who display heart, courage, and excellence in the ring, and was initially created to honor the fierce rivalries between Mexican fighters.

It was first introduced as part of the promotion for a bout between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Ángel “Tashiro” Fierro, which was later canceled due to Fierro’s medical condition. Since then, the belt has been awarded based on fan votes for the standout fighter of the night.

This time, that honor went to Pacquiao.

“It’s a great honor to be awarded the Aztec Warrior belt, to be recognized as a Mexican warrior. I will never forget this,” said Pacquiao in a video message posted on the WBC’s official website.

Also receiving the Guerrero Azteca belt was WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora, who scored a seventh-round TKO win over Australia’s Tim Tszyu in the co-main event. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP