Emil’s Fiesta Cup 2025: CIT-U Baby Wildcats nip UV, clinch title

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats are the new kings of the 2025 Emil’s Fresh Chicken Fiesta Cup after outlasting the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 83–78, in their championship showdown on Thursday night, July 31, at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla.

Fueled by a determined offensive game plan, the Baby Wildcats avenged their elimination-round loss to UV in front of a packed crowd.

Head coach Axel Rabaya’s squad relied on the explosive duo of Kieff Suarez and Randel Jay Mendaros, who scored 20 points each.

Suarez, who was later named Finals ‘Most Valuable Player’, helped ignite a pivotal 24–4 run that broke a 23-all tie. CIT-U then went on to build a commanding 47–33 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats’ aggressive trapping defense took over in the second half, forcing UV into several turnovers and extending their lead to a whopping 72–56 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

CIT-U’s supporting cast stepped up as well, with Geo Partosa contributing 13 points and Cyrus Abadies adding 12.

Despite falling behind by as much as 19, the Baby Lancers mounted a comeback. A 21–14 rally trimmed their deficit to 10, 77–67, with under five minutes to play, briefly shaking CIT-U’s momentum.

Jose Ejurango led UV with 18 points, while Rysin Italia and Rhadz Silawan chipped in 15 and 13, respectively. Season MVP Llyco Ventura, however, was held to just nine points.

However, that would be UV’s last major push, as CIT-U tightened its defense in the final minutes to seal the win—marking the Baby Wildcats’ first title under Coach Rabaya who coached the team in the previous Cesafi season.

“We didn’t expect to win the championship because our bracket was already stacked with Cesafi semifinalists and contenders like UV, UC Main, and USJ-R. But this is truly God’s gift. We’re very thankful for His guidance,” said Rabaya.

“Winning the Emil’s Cup is a good sign of progress, but we’re not claiming we’re Cesafi-ready. There’s still plenty of work to do, especially in building consistency and composure for bigger stages.”

USP-F BABY PANTHERS CLAIM THIRD PLACE TROPHY

In the battle for third place, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers outlasted the University of Cebu–Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue Campus (UCLM), 83–75, pulling away in the final stretch after a tight contest.

Joining Ventura in the tournament’s Mythical Five were Noe Lingoste (UCLM), Mitch Goc-ong and Jack Cox (USPF), and Mendaros (CIT-U).

CIT-U earned P70,000 as champions, while UV received P35,000. USPF and UCLM took home P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Members of the Mythical Five received medals and P1,000 each, while both the Season MVP and Finals MVP earned P5,000 apiece.

Emil’s Cup tournament chairman Emil Oberes and vice chairman Mikey Oberes thanked all teams and supporters for making the event a success, held in honor of their late father, Boss Gerry Oberes.

The tournament also received strong backing from the barangay officials of Lipata-Linao, led by Captain Primitiva “En-En” Castanares and the Sangguniang Kabataan.

2nd photo: Finals MVP Kieff Suarez (middle) is flanked by the tournament’s deputy commissioner Michael Uy and commissioner Jun Migallen. | Contributed photo

