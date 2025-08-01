Giuseppe FC celebrates triple title haul in 5th ERCO Samareño Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Giuseppe Football Club, one of Cebu’s most established and enduring grassroots football programs, capped off July on a high note by securing three titles in the 5th ERCO Samareño Football Cup held at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

Before heading into a series of out-of-town tournaments this August, Giuseppe FC made its mark in the local scene by topping the mixed-8, mixed-10, and Under-14 categories last weekend.

The mixed-8 squad edged out Cebu Football Club (CFC), 1-0, in the finals behind a lone goal from Kelula Pepito. In the mixed-10 division, Giuseppe FC battled St. Theresa’s College to a 1-1 draw before prevailing in the penalty shootout, 3-2, with Lucas Tada, Blake Angulo, and Leo Lucas Anton Amellabon converting the crucial spot kicks.

Meanwhile, Giuseppe FC’s U14 Team A blanked Don Bosco Liloan, 2-0, in their title match in the boys under-14 category. Gyle Veloso and Jhames Gavas delivered the goals for Giuseppe FC.

“Our players gave it their all during the tournament. Their defensive solidity and consistent performance were clear strengths, though there’s still room to grow—especially in converting chances in tightly contested games,” said head coach Hayato Abe in an interview with CDN Digital.

Abe emphasized that beyond winning, the Giuseppe FC prioritizes player development, discipline, and character.

“Excelling at a young age builds confidence and inspires kids to aim higher. We’re seeing a new wave of players showing not just skill but also leadership on and off the pitch,” he said.

He added that Giuseppe FC takes pride in being a club that focuses on long-term development, not just immediate results, backed by a solid coaching structure and a clear growth strategy.

