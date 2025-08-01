UP Law warns SC ruling on Duterte impeachment weakens accountability

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law sounded the alarm over the Supreme Court’s nullification of the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, warning that the development undermined and weakened the impeachment proceedings, which should have been an “indispensable instrument of political accountability” for the country’s public officials.

In a statement on Friday, the educators acknowledged the anxiety, confusion, and fears of a constitutional crisis that have arisen among the general public.

They argued that the Constitution makes it clear that the House has the “exclusive power to initiate,” and the Senate the “sole power to try and decide” all cases of impeachment.

“We thus share the view of the Free Legal Assistance Group that the over-judicialization of the process—by laying out evidentiary and court-like procedures for Congress, even at the early point of initiation—will permanently change impeachment’s nature,” the educators said.

They also emphasized that while judicial review exists, it is constitutionally available “only when there is grave abuse.”

The educators stood their ground, believing that Congress simply “relied” on the rule set by the Court in Francisco v. House of Representatives and Gutierrez v. Committee on Justice—that initiation by the House consists of the filing of a complaint and its referral to the proper committee.

“This could not be an abuse of discretion, much less a grave one. If the Court intended to lay out new rules for the House, then the reliance of the public thereto prior to their being declared unconstitutional calls for at least a prospective application of its decision and not the nullification of the House’s actions,” they said.

The educators then recalled how the Court, in past impeachments, intervened “cautiously” with the processes to avoid not only preempting Congress but also influencing the only process of political accountability for its own members.

“The Court had therefore avoided defining impeachable offenses because it acknowledged each as a non-justiciable political question beyond the scope of its judicial power. It had refused to dissect alleged irregularities in the internal processes of the House when the issues before it could be resolved on other grounds,” they said.

The UP law educators stressed that the Supreme Court’s ruling on Duterte’s case has consequences that the parties themselves may not have anticipated.

“For instance, the House must now meet as a chamber even if one-third of all its members have already signed and verified a resolution of impeachment,” they said.

“We add that it deviates from the design to protect the process from a tyrannical majority, which in plenary now has the power to block resolutions for impeachment. As our colleagues have also noted, the ruling creates an incentive for the filing of sham complaints to trigger the one-year bar rule—a political strategy once criticized by a justice as making a mockery of the power of impeachment,” they added.

Concluding their five-page statement, the educators reminded the public that, as academics, their only client is the truth.

With this, they expressed hope that democratic institutions will allow the people to “eventually find [their] way towards restoring accountability.”

“We express our conviction that Congress is constitutionally vested with high prerogatives and thus deserves the appropriate deference in its procedures and in the conduct of impeachment,” they said.

“We call on our democratic institutions to act in accordance with these fundamental principles, and to foster a full public debate on the impeachment in keeping with constitutional accountability,” they underscored.

