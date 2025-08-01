Comelec: Marcos to sign law postponing barangay, SK polls to 2026

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign on August 12 a law that will postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) scheduled on December 1.

“We have been informed by the Palace that there will be a formal signing of the law regarding the BSKE term fixing and postponement on August 12 at 2 p.m.,” said Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia in a message to reporters on Friday.

READ: How to register as a voter for the 2025 BSKE

Despite this, Garcia said registration for BSKE would continue until August 10.

“It’s still 10 for now. If it resumes, it might be from the 3rd week of October until July 2026,” he explained.

Earlier, Garcia said they would continue to prepare even if the President signs a law on it.

“On the part of the Comelec, as long as there is no official announcement and proclamation from the Palace, from Malacañang, our preparations will continue. In fact, even if a law is passed and signed by the President, Comelec will still proceed with preparations because, as everyone should remember, just like what happened in the past, there will always be someone who will go to the Supreme Court to question the legality of that law,” he explained.

READ: Comelec sets 2025 Barangay/SK elections for Dec. 1

The Senate and the House of Representatives previously ratified a bill seeking to extend the elected officials’ term from the current three years to four years. Should this be enacted into law, the BSKE will be moved from December 1, 2025 to the first Monday of November 2026.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP