Mall in Mandaue draws crowd on first day of voter registration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Mandaue City is reminding the public to be truthful when registering to vote, warning that individuals who are already active voters in another area will have their new registration applications voided.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer Atty. Annafluer Gujilde explained that the transfer of voter registration is not yet allowed during the current registration period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Gujilde said that some individuals inquired about transferring on the first day of voter registration on Friday, August 1, but clarified that transfer applications are not being accepted at this time.

Comelec is only accepting applications for new registration, reactivation, and correction of entries during this period.

She said all applications are subject to verification by the Comelec Central Office in Manila, which will determine whether an individual is already registered in another locality.

“Kung masakpan nga active voter na sa laing lugar, unya nag-apply og bag-ong registration, ma-void gyud na. Sayang lang. Mas maayo nga mosulti og tinuod,” said Gujilde. (If it’s found that someone is already an active voter in another area and still applies for new registration, it will definitely be voided. It would be a waste. It’s better to just be honest.)

“Anyway, sa next registration makatransfer naman ta. Active pa man sad, kung asa sila narehistro, adto lang sa,” she added. (Anyway, during the next registration period, they’ll already be allowed to transfer. In the meantime, since they’re still active where they’re currently registered, they should just go there.)

Comelec-Mandaue held its first day of registration at Pacific Mall, where hundreds of residents flocked. As of noon, at least 268 individuals had already registered.

The registration period runs until August 10. Most of the early registrants were youth voters for the SK elections and individuals from vulnerable sectors, such as persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens.

“Nagpasalamat ta kay adunay nisanong sa atoang giawhag nga pagparehistro. I hope magpadayon ni matag adlaw. Okay ra gyud kaysa sa last day sila mangabot tanan,” said Gujilde. (We’re thankful that some responded to our call to register. I hope this continues every day. It’s really better than everyone showing up on the last day.)

Comelec-Mandaue has scheduled offsite registrations at the following venues:

Pacific Mall on August 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, and 8.

BJMP-Mandaue (Barangay Basak) on the morning of August 6

Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on August 3 and 10

Afternoon session on August 6 will return to Pacific Mall

Comelec is accepting new registration, reactivation, and correction of entries during this period. Applicants must present a valid government-issued ID or student ID. If no ID is available, a birth certificate is required. For corrections, any official document supporting the correction must be presented.

Comelec-Mandaue is encouraging all qualified voters to register early and avoid the last-minute rush.

