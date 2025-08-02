Pangandaman pushes for flood control funds to be ‘visible, functional, felt’

MANILA, Philippines — Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman emphasizes that the national funding for the country’s flood control program should be visible, functional, and truly helpful to Filipinos.

Pangandaman on Friday afternoon said she had a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, National Irrigation Administration, Department of Energy, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, UP Research Institute, and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development to closely examine how the government can ensure that all funds released by the Department of Budget and Management, especially flood control projects are not wasted.

“The funds we allocate in our national budget should not be imaginary or left idle. They should be visible, functional, felt, and truly helpful to our fellow citizens,” she said in Filipino.

“Let’s not allow what happened during the past storms to happen again, when most areas in the country turned into swimming pools due to the deep floods, and some cars ended up like submarines. This caused a lot of inconvenience to our fellow Filipinos,” she added.

Pangandaman said the DBM will not allow every peso and centavo they release to go to waste, emphasizing the need for it to be used properly and maintained well.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, issued a stern warning against officials involved in corruption related to the country’s flood control projects.

“Shame on you. Be ashamed because our fellow Filipinos were swept by floods or were submerged in floodwaters. Be ashamed of our children who will inherit that debt incurred because of what you committed, because you pocketed the funds,” said Marcos in Filipino. /mr

