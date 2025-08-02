Chengdu World Games: 47 Filipino athletes to compete

MANILA – Forty-seven athletes, led by Wushu star Agatha Wong, Wakeboarding ace Raph Trinidad, and Billiards sensation Rubilen Amit, will represent the Philippines in the 12th World Games in Chengdu, China from Aug. 7-17, according to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) news release on Friday.

The World Games are a competition among sports not on the Olympic program. The Games have been staged since 1981, with the Philippines having won two gold, five silver, and five bronze medals so far.

“We’re eyeing a significant improvement in these Chengdu World Games from the previous edition in Birmingham,” POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

Included in the delegation are Cebuanos Rubilen Amit and Ferdinand Yee of the University of San Carlos. Amit will be competing in women’s billiards while Yee will be seeing action in men’s duathlon.

Karate’s Junna Tsukii won the lone medal—a gold—at the pandemic delayed Birmingham games in 2022 while reigning world 9-ball champion Carlo Biado reigned supreme in his pet pool event in Wroclaw (Poland) in 2017.

Tolentino also announced that Wong, a two-time world championships silver medalist and five-time Southeast Asian Games winner, and Trinidad, gold winner in the IWWF Asia and Oceania Championships in Pampanga last January, will be the flag bearers during the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony on Aug. 7 at the Tianfu International Convention Center in Chengdu.

“This is going to be the largest delegation in all World Games editions and I am praying for more medals, especially gold,” Tolentino said.

Wong, 27, will be competing in Women’s Taolu Taijiquan bear hands and sword.

“I’m grateful to carry the flag. I feel so really blessed about the opportunity that I got for the first time to compete in the World Games,” said Wong, during a photo shoot program organized by the POC for the Chengdu-bound athletes at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

She qualified for the games with her silver medal at the 2023 World Wushu Games in Texas.

Trinidad, on the other hand, said he’s looking forward to his World Games debut.

“It will be my first time competing and I expect a tough competition. All world events are competitive, but I believe World Games will be more competitive, so it means a lot for me,” Trinidad said. “I am so thankful to be named flag bearer too.”

The floorball team is composed of 14 Filipinos, while Dragon Boat has 12 athletes.

Joining the twice women’s world 10-ball champion Amit are fellow pool aces Jeffrey De Luna and Chezka Centeno, jiu-jitsu’s Kayla Napolis and Annie Ramirez, kickboxer Hergie Bacyadan and Muay’s Rudzma Abubakar, powerlifting’s Joyce Reboton and Reggie Ramirez, sambo’s Aislinn Yap and triathlon’s Kim Mangrobang, Franklin Yee, Bea Quiambao, Maynard Pecson, John Patrick Ciron, and Merry Joy Trupa.

Wakeboarder Eric Ordonez and wushu athletes Faith Collado, Carlos Baylon, and Jones Inso as well as a 14-member floorball and 12-strong dragon boat squad, are also on Team Philippines, which is managed by chef de mission Dr. Jose Raul Canlas. (PR)

