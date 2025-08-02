Atong Ang faces murder, serious illegal detention raps before DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — A complaint for multiple murder and serious illegal detention has been filed against businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with the missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

Also named in the complaint are members of the so-called “Alpha Group,” and some members of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Relatives of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts expressed relief and hope that the case would move forward after a long wait.

“We are happy. We have waited four years for this,” said Ryan Bautista, brother of Michael Bautista, one of the missing sabungeros.

Another relative, Charlene Lasco, sister of Ricardo Lasco said: “Our request is for them (DOJ) to carefully study and investigate the case to find probable cause and have a basis to issue a warrant as soon as possible.”

Fill in the blanks

Despite the filing of the complaint, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the investigation will continue.

“There are John and Jane Does in the complaint. It is for us to fill in the blanks and ascertain their participation,” Remulla told reporters.

He said the complaint filed is only part of the ongoing investigation being conducted by government authorities, including the activities conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard in Taal Lake to recover bodies of the missing sabungeros.

“This is part of it because our other efforts are ongoing,” Remulla said.

Remulla acknowledged that the process would be lengthy.

“It is just right that the DOJ probably starts sifting through the statements made by the witnesses and the complainants to know what really happened. This will be a long process. We need to be patient,” he said.

Basis of the complaint

Whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan’s affidavit is the core of the complaint filed by the relatives of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts.

He said the witness has already provided a lot of information including how it happened, when and where it happened and identified key individuals involved.

“It is rare to have a highly-placed witness embedded in a criminal organization. I believe this is the first time in Philippine history that we have a whistleblower for the actions of a criminal organization,” Remulla said, describing his testimony as “highly reliable.”

Another witness, Remulla said is Elakim Patidongan, the individual who withdrew money from the bank account of another missing sabungero Melbert Santos.

“He reportedly witnessed the killing of 10 people. His statement is included in the complaint,” Remulla added.

Remulla described Elakim’s testimony as “foolproof.”

He said a panel of prosecutors will handle the complaint against Ang and others.

“It is really up to the prosecution panel to determine what to do on the complaint filed today [Friday],” Remulla said.

The Justice Secretary assured that “We will be fair. We won’t condemn anyone without a proper hearing. Due process is essential — no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.”

The filing came just as a leaked list, allegedly based on Dondon Patidongan’s affidavit, began circulating on social media.

The document identified the alleged members of the “Alpha Group” which includes a police official, lawmakers, local officials.

Remulla said, there may be three or four from the Alpha Group involved in the plans to kill the sabungeros.

“We are still thoroughly looking into that,” Remulla said.

Atong Ang already denied the allegation and filed a complaint against his former employees.

The complaint filed against Dondon Patidongan and Alan Bantiles was for grave threats, grave coercion, slander, conspiracy to commit attempted robbery, and incriminating innocent persons.

