Sinulog 2026: Cebu City prepares early for safer, bigger festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government is moving early to stage what it aims to be the city’s most inclusive, better coordinated, and safer Sinulog 2026 five months ahead of Cebu’s biggest festival.

Majority Floor Leader Dave Tumulak filed ten key resolutions outlining the groundwork for a citywide mobilization involving all local departments, the private sector, and even national agencies.

“Kinahanglan nato ning isayo (We need to prepare this early) because the Sinulog is not only for the Cebuanos but also for all visitors and stakeholders. It should be worked on hand-in-hand for its success,” Tumulak told reporters in an interview.

The comprehensive resolutions, unanimously adopted by the City Council, cover major logistical aspects including street closures, security protocols, crowd and traffic control, vendor regulation, and infrastructure preparations.

Tumulak said Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has also directed all city councilors to take active roles in the festivities.

Among the key measures:

All Sinulog event organizers must submit detailed event proposals and security plans to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and the Cebu City Police Office by December 1, 2025.

Road closures will be enforced from January 5 to 18, 2026, affecting key routes such as Osmeña Boulevard, D. Jakosalem Street, and Magallanes Street.

A no-parking zone within 100 meters of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño will also be implemented during the same period, with violators facing towing and fines.

The Cebu South Bus Terminal will temporarily cease operations on January 18, with services moved to the South Road Properties (SRP) beginning 3 a.m. on January 19, to ease crowd congestion during the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Tumulak also requested the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to declare a no-fly zone over Sinulog processional routes on January 17 and 18, exempting police surveillance drones.

The city is also requesting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7) to inspect and fix potholes and uneven road surfaces along the Sinulog route, while also approving the installation of promotional banners on city skywalks from December 1, 2025, to January 20, 2026.

Public amenities will also be boosted with comfort rooms in establishments along the parade route are encouraged to be opened to the public, either for free or for a minimal fee, from January 18 to 20.

The Cebu Contractors Association has been tapped to install mobile bleachers during the grand parade.

Tumulak said the crowd control failures in Sinulog 2024 remain top of mind. A post-mortem assessment cited uncoordinated segments and gaps in logistics and traffic management.

These lessons are now feeding into the planning of a more streamlined and safe Sinulog 2026.

He also hinted at new segments and initiatives such as reviving “Niño: Bisita sa Barangay,” and a possible outreach to Cebu City Jail, a program he started in 2016.

Meetings with the Sinulog Executive Committee and Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño is set in the coming days to finalize religious and cultural activities tied to the Fiesta Señor.

Tumulak emphasized that inclusivity will define this Sinulog, not just in terms of programming but also in ensuring that barangays, religious sectors, law enforcement, and private partners have clearly defined roles.

“Next year’s Sinulog is expected to be different—more participative, safer, and inclusive. We cannot afford another poorly managed crowd event,” he said.

He also revealed that the Osmeña Boulevard stretch remains the preferred route for the Grand Parade, but coordination with the Department of Transportation is ongoing to avoid clashes with the pilot testing of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, expected to begin by September.

The Sinulog Festival, held every third Sunday of January, remains Cebu’s biggest tourism and religious event. For 2026, City Hall is making it clear: the city is getting its act together early.

