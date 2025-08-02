Bladder cancer vaccine: Russia registers, uses vaccine -scientist

MOSCOW – Imuron-vac, a Russian vaccine for immunotherapy of bladder cancer, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has been registered by the Russian Health Ministry and is being used for post-surgery treatment of patients, the center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

“Yes, it has been registered… And it is being successfully used for immunotherapy after surgical treatment of bladder cancer,” he said.

READ:

In his words, the bladder cancer vaccine is also being exported to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where it is in great demand.

The delivery of a large batch of the medicine to Armenia is now being planned.

The scientist went on to say that the trials of the vaccine have been successfully completed, returning valuable data. (TASS)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP