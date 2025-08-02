Cebu weather: Expect heat, humidity, isolated rains over next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos should brace for hot and humid days with possible afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms in the next five days.

This is due to the southwest monsoon, and localized thunderstorms continue to influence the region’s weather.

According to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA-Visayas PRSD), Cebu weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rain and thunderstorms from Saturday, August 2, until Wednesday, August 6.

Daily temperatures across Cebu are forecast to range between 27 to 34 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate winds blowing from the southwest to southeast. Coastal waters will remain slight to moderate, meaning safe sea conditions for small vessels, barring localized thunderstorms.

“Most likely, we will experience light to moderate rainfall. By afternoon and evening, heavy downpours are still possible,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said.

She added that this is typical during severe thunderstorms triggered by localized heat and moisture buildup.

Here’s the day-by-day weather outlook for Cebu:

August 2 (Saturday): Partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies, with localized thunderstorms and possible rain in the afternoon or evening. Winds are light to moderate. Temperature: 27–34 degrees Celsius

August 3 (Sunday): Similar conditions as Saturday. Expect warm temperatures and possible rain later in the day. Temperature: 27–32 degrees Celsius

August 4–6 (Monday to Wednesday): The trend continues with partly cloudy skies and intermittent thunderstorms. Winds shift slightly from southwest to southeast but remain light to moderate. Temperature: 27–33 degrees Celsius

Despite the daily possibility of rain, no gale warning has been raised across the country’s seaboards. However, Pagasa advises caution for sea travel, especially in Extreme Northern Luzon, where waves could reach 2.8 meters.

The rest of the country, including Cebu, will generally experience light to moderate sea conditions, with wave heights of 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

As for major weather disturbances, Pagasa said there is no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area expected to affect the Philippines in the next few days.

A tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), codenamed 07J, has formed in the Pacific Ocean but poses no threat.

“It is not expected to enter the PAR, and it will have no impact on any part of the country,” Castañeda confirmed.

Still, Pagasa urged the public to remain alert to sudden heavy rains that may cause localized flooding, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

With these weather patterns, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak noon hours, and keep umbrellas or rain gear handy, especially for outdoor activities in the afternoon.

For real-time weather updates and advisories, the public may follow Pagasa’s official bulletins and local disaster management offices.

