Find Your Flow at NUSTAR’s Newest Signature “Rhythms of Wellness” In September

Save the dates and join NUSTAR Resort Cebu this September for a Wellness Month you won’t forget.

With the theme “Rhythms of Wellness,” the resort invites everyone to explore the natural flow of well-being through a series of fun and meaningful activities.

Move to the Rhythm: NUSTAR Run Club

Start your wellness journey with the NUSTAR Run Club! On September 7, join a casual group run through the beautiful NUSTAR grounds. Choose between a 3K or 5K route, and after your run, enjoy coffee and live music with fellow participants. It’s the perfect way to combine fitness, fun, and community.

When: September 7, 2025, 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Where: NUSTAR grounds

Post-Run Perks: Coffee and live DJ music

Although the registration for the run club is already closed, there are still many activities you can join.

Find Your Calm: NUSTAR Serenity in Motion

If you’re craving some peace and relaxation, NUSTAR Serenity in Motion is just what you need. From September 12-14, take part in a weekend of mindful activities like yoga, ocean breathwork, and even a cacao ceremony. There’s also a wellness concert with a sound bath to help you reset and recharge.

When: September 12-14, 2025

Where: L5 Poolside Garden, NUSTAR Resort Cebu

What to Expect: Sunrise and sunset yoga, ice baths, art sessions, tea rituals, and more

Schedule of Activities

September 12 (Friday)

3:00 PM – Guest registration and check-in

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM – Welcome circle and cacao ceremony

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Gentle arrival yoga

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Dinner and explore The Mall

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM – Tea ritual and meditation circle

September 13 (Saturday)

5:30 AM- 6:30 AM – Sunrise yoga

8:00 AM – Welcome breakfast

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Movement by Dawata (Bootcamp)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Group Healing Workshop and Art & Soul Sessions

Soul Sessions

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM – Aqua yoga

4:30 PM- 6:00 PM – Sunset inside flow

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Wellness concert and sound bath

September 14 (Sunday)

6:30 AM – 7:30 AM – Ocean breathwork and ice bath

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Wellness breakfast

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Self-care workshop

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Closing circle with soundbath

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Aqua yoga

2:30 PM onwards – Check out/spa and lounge access

Feel the Power: NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta 2025

Get ready for some action on the water! The NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta 2025 is all about teamwork and endurance. Happening along the NUSTAR Boardwalk, this exciting event welcomes paddlers of all levels to compete in a 200-meter race. It’s a thrilling way to celebrate strength and community.

When: September 20-21, 2025

Where: The Boardwalk, NUSTAR Resort Cebu

In Partnership With: Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS)

Schedule of Activities

September 19 (Friday)

6:00 AM – Racecourse Setup & Team Registration

7:00 AM – Water Training & Open Paddling for Guests

10:00 AM – 12:00 NN – Final Coordination Meeting with PCG/PNP/Bantay Dagat

3:00 PM – Press Conference

4:00 PM – Team Managers’ Meeting

Race Day 1 – September 20 (Saturday)

Elimination Rounds

6:00 AM-8:00 AM – Assembly of Teams

8:00 AM-9:00 AM – Opening Program (Opening Prayer, Anthem, Eye Dotting, Dragon Dance)

9:30 AM-5:00 PM – Dragon Boat Race

Race Day 2 – September 21 (Sunday)

Championship

6:00 AM -7:00 AM – Assembly & Team Managers Meeting

7:00 AM 5:00 PM – Final Briefing & Dragon Boat Race

5:00 PM -9:00 PM – Final Awarding & Fellowship Night

Eat Well, Feel Great

Wellness isn’t just about movement. It’s also about what you eat. NUSTAR’s special Wellness Month menu, prepared by its food and beverage team, is packed with delicious and healthy options. From zero-calorie drinks to meals like Plant-Based Meat Gyro Wraps and Fish Po’Boys Sandwiches, every bite is designed to nourish your body.

For a poolside treat, try their healthy bowls featuring fresh ingredients like Salmon Tataki with Avocado or Beef and Quinoa. It’s healthy eating made easy and tasty!

Celebrate Wellness Together

