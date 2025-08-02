DOH on alert for leptospirosis surge after recent storms, habagat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is anticipating a surge in leptospirosis cases after the onslaught of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three tropical cyclones in recent weeks.

Leptospirosis is an infection that can be transmitted to humans if they come into contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected animals.

According to a DOH statement issued on Saturday, 569 cases of leptospirosis were recorded in hospitals across the country from July 13 to 31.

“In connection with the continuous rains caused by the tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon last week, the DOH is on alert for the expected rise in leptospirosis cases in the country,” the department said in Filipino.

A leptospirosis surge isvery possible given the above factors.

“Immediately wash your body after wading in floodwater. Monitor yourself for any symptoms. Even without symptoms, consult a doctor if you have gone into floodwater. Only take leptospirosis medicine if prescribed by your doctor,” the DOH urged the public.

While Crising did not make landfall in the Philippines, it affected the country until it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the morning of July 19.

Dante also did not make landfall and left the PAR on the afternoon of July 24.

Meanwhile, Emong made landfall in Pangasinan late July 24, then again in Ilocos Sur on the morning of July 25, before exiting the PAR the next day.

