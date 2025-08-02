The Reef Island Resort Mactan Launches Exclusive Offer for UnionBank Cardholders via Giftaway

Mactan, Cebu — July 2025 — The Reef Island Resort Mactan has partnered with Giftaway and UnionBank to bring an exclusive suite of perks to UnionBank cardholders looking for an upscale island retreat.

An upscale beachfront destination offering stylish accommodations, seaside dining, and curated wellness experiences—The Reef is Cebu’s go-to resort for unforgettable escapes.

From now through March 30, 2026, bookings made through the Giftaway app unlock major savings and resort benefits.

UnionBank cardholders enjoy:

50% off the Best Available Rate at The Reef Island Resort Mactan

20% off regular treatments at The Spa at The Reef

Daily buffet breakfast for two

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Free 15-minute kayak or snorkel rental

30 minutes complimentary at The Arcade per stay (max. 2 children)

Unlimited access to gym, pool, and beach facilities

Set against Mactan’s calm turquoise waters, The Reef blends modern coastal design with laid-back luxury. Whether it’s a weekend recharge, a beachfront escape, or a full family holiday, this offer adds even more value to the experience.

Booking Terms:

This exclusive promotion is only available through giftaway.ph and valid for stays until March 30, 2026.

About The Reef Island Resort Mactan

An upscale beachfront destination offering stylish accommodations, seaside dining, and curated wellness experiences—The Reef is Cebu’s go-to resort for unforgettable escapes. Visit thereef.ph or follow us on social media @thereefmactan.