After 25 Years, Jonie’s Sizzlers + Roast Is Finally Open for Franchising

After 25 years of serving comforting Filipino dishes with global flair, Jonie’s Sizzlers and Roast is finally opening its doors for franchise, and it’s bringing Mix-Eat along for the ride.

One of Cebu’s well-loved brands is inviting partners to grow with them, and there’s no better time to get in on the action at Franchise Negosyo Expo 2025 from August 1-2, 2025

With a solid presence across Metro Cebu and Bohol, Jonie’s and Mix-Eat are ready to bring their sizzling experience to more diners across Visayas, Mindanao, and soon, Luzon.

Comfort Food with a Global Twist

Jonie’s Sizzlers + Roast has long been known for its Filipino-style comfort food. Since its establishment in 2000, Jonie’s has continued to thrive by adding a unique twist to a variety of cuisines, making it stand out in the local dining scene.

Whether it’s a classic sizzling sisig with a hint of Western plating or a grilled dish touched with Asian spice, the brand’s magic lies in its ability to make international-inspired meals taste like home. “What makes Jonie’s [Sizzlers + Roast] different is that the products we serve are international, Asian, and Western, with a Filipino touch,” shared Mr. Jonathan Gesalem of the Gesalem Group of Companies.

Mix-Eat, another unique offering of Jonie’s, elevates fast-casual dining with a premium look and feel, all at a price that’s surprisingly affordable. “For mix-eat, it’s a premium brand of rice toppings. Especially when you look at the packaging alone, it is already premium, representing the product itself. With the price of 89 and 99 pesos, this is very affordable for students and workers alike,” he later added.

Franchise Opportunities

One of Cebu’s well-loved brands is inviting partners to grow with them, and there’s no better time to get in on the action at the Franchise Negosyo Expo 2025 held at SM Seaside City Cebu from August 1-August 2, 2025.

Beyond the flavour and affordability, what really sets Jonie’s and Mix-Eat apart is their commitment to true partnership. For the team behind these brands, franchising isn’t just about growth, it’s about getting to know the people who will carry the brand forward. “We always believe in partnerships…We want to know your story, your experience, and how we can grow together,” shares Mr. Jiann Gesalem Chief Operation Officer of Jonie’s Sizzlers.

And it gets better. For Jonie’s Sizzlers and Resto, the first 5 franchisees to sign up at the Franchise Negosyo Expo will enjoy a limited-time 20% discount on the franchise fee. That’s savings on top of the chance to ride the momentum of a well-loved local brand.

Whether you’re eyeing a full dine-in experience or a grab-and-go kiosk, the opportunities are designed to scale, and to meet today’s food-loving market head-on. Currently, both Jonie’s and Mix-Eat operate in Ayala Mall, IL Corso, City Time Square-Mandaue, Insular Square-Mandaue, SM Consolacion, Sands Danao, SM City Cebu, Island City Mall Bohol, with even more stores to be opened by year-end.

If you’re curious to learn more, the Jonie’s and Mix-Eat team is waiting to meet you. Visit Booths 55 and 56 at the Franchise Negosyo Expo in SM Seaside Cebu, now until August 2, 2025.