Cebu City warns of landslide risk on Transcentral Highway due to debris dumping

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unauthorized dumping of earth materials and construction debris on a sloped area along the Cebu Transcentral Highway (TCH) in Barangay Busay has been flagged as a potential landslide hazard by the city’s disaster risk reduction office.

In a risk assessment dated July 10, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) confirmed that large amounts of soil and debris were dumped on steep terrain, partially covering trees below and destabilizing the slope.

“Large piles of earth materials and construction debris were dumped in the area. Many trees below were covered. With the steep terrain, this area is highly susceptible to soil erosion and landslides,” the CCDRRMO report read.

The area is classified by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) as highly susceptible to landslides.

The assessment, endorsed by the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod by Councilor Joel Garganera and adopted during its regular session this week, showed that the exposed materials were vulnerable to rainfall and runoff, possibly endangering vegetation, infrastructure, or lives in the area.

Barangay Busay Captain Yody Sanchez, who is included in the disaster report, told city officials that no ground movement had been observed and that dumping had ceased “some time ago.”

However, the CCDRRMO emphasized that the risk remains and recommended continuous monitoring.

It also called for the intervention of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Cebu Mining Regulatory Board (CMRB) for further evaluation and regulatory action.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), which initially raised the alarm, verified that the debris was traced back to a private construction project near the site.

The report comes amid separate concerns over road safety mounting on the TCH. On July 31, actor and entrepreneur Paul Jake Castillo warned motorists of sharp metal objects allegedly placed along portions of the highway.

Although it is not confirmed whether these objects came from the construction debris, Castillo called for vigilance and responsible use of public roads.

“To those nagbutang ani: we understand your reasons, pero you have no right to put others in danger. Let’s prioritize safety ug respect sa dalan,” Castillo wrote in a social media post.

The City Council is expected to refer the findings to relevant agencies to prevent potential environmental and safety hazards along the mountainous highway corridor. /csl

