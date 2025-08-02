Ancajas returns to ring vs Casero in US comeback fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas is set to return to action on August 2 (August 3 in Manila) as he faces Uruguayan fighter Ruben Casero in an eight-round super bantamweight bout at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Ancajas, who last fought on January 25, came in at 123.8 pounds during the official weigh-in, while Casero tipped the scales at 123.4 lbs. The 33-year-old Filipino looked sharp and in fighting form heading into his first bout in over six months.

Originally scheduled to appear on the undercard of the Pacquiao-Barrios event last July 19 in Las Vegas, Ancajas quietly pulled out of that card, leaving fellow MP Promotions fighters Mark Magsayo and Eumir Marcial to continue without him.

He now returns under MarvNation Promotions, which is showcasing a card largely featuring American Latino talents.

Though Friday’s clash is a non-title fight, it carries weight for Ancajas’ standing in the junior featherweight division.

He’s currently ranked No. 5 by the WBO, No. 6 by the IBF, and No. 8 by the WBA—three divisions ruled by unified champion Naoya Inoue.

Ancajas, the former IBF world super flyweight champion, holds a professional record of 36 wins, 24 knockouts, four losses, and two draws. He’s on a two-fight win streak after rebounding from a ninth-round TKO loss to Takuma Inoue last year in Japan.

Casero, 32, brings a 13-4 record with 5 knockouts. He is a former WBC Feconsur featherweight titleholder and will be fighting in the United States for only the second time. This will also mark the first time he faces a Filipino opponent in his pro career.

Both fighters stand at 5-foot-6, but Ancajas has the reach advantage at 66.5 inches. /csl

