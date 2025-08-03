FACES OF CEBU: Glenn Ramos, 60, multi-titled football coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you talk football in Cebu, one name always comes up – Tomasito Glenn Ramos.

For decades, Ramos has been the quiet architect behind some of the most successful football programs the island has seen such as the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves who steered into multiple championships in Cesafi, PRISAA, and the PFF National Youth Championships.

Now, at 60, he’s done what once seemed impossible, bringing the Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants into the Final Four of the Philippines Football League and earned them a historic ticket to the upcoming AFF Shopee Cup in Brunei.

It’s a story that feels like it was written to come full circle. Imagine being the head coach of a football club that represents your very own hometown.

“I was born here in Cebu City,” Ramos said. “Duol ra gyud kaayo mi sa Sports Center. Football was always around us. My older brothers were national team players. They were the ones who taught me the game.”

He grew up in the shadow of Abellana National School, studied at Cebu City Central Elementary School, and learned the rhythms of football before he could fully understand its tremendous impact in his life.

For a while, Ramos tried to walk a different path. He studied Marine Engineering at the University of the Visayas, but football kept pulling him back to it. In 1987, he began coaching the under-16 squad at UP Cebu, unknowingly launching a coaching career that would take him all over the country.

He and his wife moved to Baguio, where he coached the Philippine Military Academy and the Baguio City selections, both men’s and women’s teams. He also enrolled at Benguet State University to study physical education while serving as technical director for the Baguio Football Association. On the side, he took extra education units at the University of San Jose-Recoletos to become a PE teacher.

But eventually, home called for Ramos and his wife.

“My wife really wanted to go back to Cebu,” he said. “So I promised her that I’ll stop coaching. We’ll start a small business. Just live simply.”

They opened a barbecue stand and a sari-sari store near SWU, catering to students daily. It was quiet and it was a good life for Ramos, but football was never far away.

Not long after, Don Bosco’s Fr. Jun Paradiang and came knocking asking him if he’s willing to help coach Cebu’s U-16 team.

“I said yes,” Ramos said. “And that’s where everything started again.”

He with the help of Jack Biantan led the team to a national title. That win landed him a spot with the U-16 national team. Don Bosco signed him full time. And from there, the titles never stopped.

He coached at SWU and next with UC and won Cesafi and CAAA championships. He moved to Manila to coach Global FC and Loyola Meralco FC, before eventually returning home to collect more titles with Don Bosco.

Then Cebu FC came calling. At first, Ramos said no. He was too committed to Don Bosco. But when the offer came back, this time as head coach, he knew he couldn’t pass it up.

“It was a dream. To coach a professional team in my hometown,” Ramos said. “I told them, ‘If you trust me, I’ll give everything I’ve got.’”

Cebu FC was in a tough spot. The roster was struggling to connect, while its previous coach left them. The team was barely holding onto a top-four spot. But Ramos stepped in, steady and deliberate.

And then, against the odds, they made it. Cebu FC clinched a spot in the Final Four and earned their first-ever ticket to the AFF Shopee Cup.

“Football isn’t magic,” Ramos said. “It’s not something you fix in two weeks. The biggest challenge is always the gelling. But I believe in this team.”

Even now, Ramos is not done dreaming. He wants a PFL regular season title. He wants his FIFA Pro License. At an age where many coaches retire, Ramos still studies matches, still observes his players closely, still takes nothing for granted.

His advice for aspiring coaches?

“Keep learning. Study your players. Study other coaches. It’s not just about showing up for training, you have to plan, study, adjust. And above all, do it with passion and dedication.”

These days, his football journey is shared with family. One of his children plays under him at Cebu FC. Another became a teacher. And even if it took him away from his promise to leave coaching behind, Ramos is thankful he found his way back into his beloved sport. With that in mind, football for Ramos was never a job, but always a part of who he is. /csl