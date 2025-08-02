V-League win serves as extra motivation for USJ-R Lady Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) head coach Roldan Potot is looking forward to the next challenge after leading the Lady Jaguars to a commanding championship win in the V-League Visayas women’s finals last July 27, at their home court in Basak Campus Coliseum.

USJ-R claimed the inaugural V-League Visayas women’s title in dominant fashion, sweeping long-time rivals University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.

The straight-sets win came as a surprise to many, especially against the heavily favored defending Cesafi champions. For Potot, the result is a huge confidence boost not just for the planned V-League national finals, but also for their redemption campaign in the upcoming Cesafi Season 25 after settling for bronze last year.

READ: V-League Visayas launches, aims to boost regional volleyball talent

“It’s a good opportunity for us to represent the Visayas in the V-League national finals. The organizers already told us we’ll be playing against teams from Manila, and that kind of exposure is a big experience for us,” said Potot.

He also acknowledged the sweet sense of redemption that came with the win, especially after USC handed them a tough loss in last season’s Cesafi eliminations.

One of the key figures in USJ-R’s title run is the tournament’s Conference MVP, Rachel Tecson, a promising rookie who is expected to take on a bigger leadership role moving forward. Tecson delivered a game-high 19 points in the finals, tallying 13 attacks and six aces.

Potot also praised Lyn Densing, who was named Finals MVP after scoring 10 points, all off attacks. Christle Tamayo added seven markers to support the offense.

“Tecson is just starting her college career. She played high school last season, and she’s already proving to be a huge factor for us. We can really feel her presence on the court,” said Potot. “We also have seniors now who’ve matured since last season, which is a big help.”

Potot didn’t forget to thank his coaching staff—Michelle and Michael Simbajon—for their commitment to the team, balancing coaching with their responsibilities outside of volleyball.

“I’m really thankful to my staff, Michael and Michelle Simbajon. Even with full-time jobs outside the team, they still dedicated their time to help us. Without them, we wouldn’t have achieved this victory,” said Potot. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP