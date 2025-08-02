Harry Roque responds to Kaufman’s ‘irrelevancy’ jab: ‘Why me?’

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has fired back at the recent remark of Nicholas Kaufman, legal counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte, calling him “irrelevant” in the case of the former chief executive.

“What? Why me? Why am I the subject—again—of Mr. Nicholas Kaufman’s latest rant?” Roque, who served as spokesperson under Duterte’s term, said in his Facebook post on Saturday.

Roque was referring to Kaufman’s recent statement, saying that there are “no personal misunderstandings between those who are of importance to the former president” and emphasizing that he was not relevant to the matter.

“Harry Roque is an irrelevancy and, my only regret, is that I am being forced to spend far too much time having to deal with his comical intrigues,” Kaufman said in an interview posted on the Alvin and Tourism Facebook account on Friday.

Roque pointed out that instead of “attacking” him, Kaufman should address the concern of Duterte’s common wife, Honeylet Avanceña, about the alleged suspension of her visitation rights to the former president at the detention center of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

“Why is he so bothered by my ‘irrelevant’ existence and connect me with Ms. Avancena’s suspension of visitation rights? Comical, indeed, is this Kaufman-style of blame game,” Roque emphasized.

“Again, Mr. Kaufman, I pray for the success of your Legal Team. Please bring former President Rodrigo Duterte home alive. Focus,” he told Duterte’s lawyer.

“The Filipino people are watching and waiting,” he further said.

Roque and Kaufman started exchanging barbs after the former reportedly sought the assistance of a Dutch lawyer to sue the Dutch government for facilitating the rendition of Duterte.

Kaufman characterized Roque’s move as a “crazy scheme” and urged him to stay out of Duterte’s case and just address his legal matters in the Philippines.

“The former President has made it known that Roque should stop interfering in his case and return to the Philippines to sort out his own troubling legal issues,” Kaufman earlier said.

But Roque maintained that he will continue supporting the defense of the former president as he denied allegations that he has interfered in the legal proceedings.

“My support to the Duterte Legal Defense continues. There is no truth that I have interfered in the case or that I have given statements that might affect the Defense legal strategy in the ICC,” Roque recently said.

Duterte is currently detained at the ICC headquarters after he was arrested last March for allegations of crimes against humanity in connection with the war on drugs of his administration.

According to the official government data, the drug war of the Duterte administration claimed at least 6,000 lives.

But human rights watchdogs and the ICC prosecutor estimated the death toll to be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019, noting that many of these incidents were extrajudicial killings.

