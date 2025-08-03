Pagasa: Hot weather forecast in most parts of PH on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Hot weather conditions are forecast to persist in most parts of the country on Sunday, August 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Saturday afternoon.

Based on its 5 p.m. report, Pagasa weather specialist John Manalo said Metro Manila is expected to sizzle at 27°C to 31°C on Sunday.

Aside from this, the following areas are forecast to experience partly to cloudy skies with a low chance of rain:

Central Luzon

Southern Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

“If we do have rains, it will be due to what we call localized thunderstorms. If it rains, it will be short-lived—minutes to an hour. And if it lasts for two hours, that is already long,” Manalo said.

“This means we can now do laundry and we are already experiencing improved weather conditions,” he added.

The weather specialist noted that Pagasa’s term “improved weather conditions” means rainfall will be less compared to the experienced rains in past days.

According to Manalo, the southwest monsoon, locally known as the habagat, is currently affecting only some areas in Northern Luzon, such as the Cordillera Administrative Region, the Ilocos Region, and the Cagayan Valley Region.

Despite this, Manalo said the chances of rain are low in the said regions, except for the Batanes province, which is expected to experience cloudy skies and a high chance of rain showers on Sunday.

No tropical cyclones or low-pressure areas are being monitored inside or outside the Philippine area of responsibility as of this time.

