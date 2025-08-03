Bohol TWG drafts guidelines for sustainable whale shark interaction

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Sustainable Wildlife Tourism Technical Working Group (TWG) in Bohol is in the process of drafting science-based guidelines that will be followed in the event that the province’s whale shark tourism is allowed to resume.

This will include the need to require all tourist guides and boat operators to secure accreditation from the Department of Tourism (DOT) and complete the agency’s mandatory training program.

In an advisory, the Bohol Provincial Government said that these guidelines will ensure the conduct of responsible and sustainable whale shark interaction activities.

Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado ordered the suspension of whale shark watching activities in February to ensure the protection of the province’s marine resources and the local tourism industry following reports of unauthorized feeding and the operation of related businesses that lacked government permits.

Science-based guidelines

On Thursday, July 31, members of Bohol’s Sustainable Wildlife Tourism TWG convened to discuss the need to develop science-based guidelines that will be followed in offering whale shark activities.

“The initiative is aligned with Bohol’s recognition as the Philippines’ first and only UNESCO Global Geopark — an acknowledgment of the province’s globally significant natural heritage and commitment to environmental conservation,” the Provincial Government said.

Among those who provided scientific inputs and technical advises during the meeting were Dr. Jo Marie V. Acebes, founder of ⁦Balyena.org⁩, and Dr. Arnel Andrew Yaptinchay, executive director of the Marine Wildlife Watch of the Philippines.

“Both experts emphasized the importance of informed, research-based strategies in managing marine wildlife tourism.”

“The meeting also underscored the importance of research, regulatory compliance, and inter-agency coordination in ensuring that marine wildlife activities support both conservation goals and local economic opportunities,” it added.

Also in attendance during the TWG meeting were Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office (BPEMO) head Jovencia Ganub, Provincial Tourism Office head Joanne Pinat, and representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and Bohol Island State University (BISU).

