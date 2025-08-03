menu
Claudine Barretto mourns death of Aida Patana

August 03, 2025
Claudine Barretto Aida Pataña

Aida Patana and Claudine Barretto. | Photo from Claudine Barretto IG

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Claudine Barretto said she is now suffering from “so much pain” caused by the death of her close friend, Cebuana beauty queen and entrepreneur Aida Patana.

“Sakit mawalan ng tunay na KAIBIGAN,” she said in a social media post Saturday night, August 2.

In the same post, Barretto shared two videos.  In the first video, she and another friend can be seen sharing fun and laughter with Pataña when she was still alive.  The second video was taken when Barreto visited Patana’s wake in Quezon City on August 1.

“Im in so much pain. Please pray for her soul and please pray for me too,” Barretto said in a separate post.

Pataña died last July 29, her children announced on social media.

Her wake was first held at a memorial chapel in Quezon City before her remains were transferred to Cebu on Saturday, August 2.

Barretto said that Patana was like a sister to her.

“When i said that “Blood is not thicker than water” this person I lost [is] exactly what i meant. One of the many that i choose to be family,” she said.

“MY SISTER NOT BY BLOOD BUT BY CHOICE. Sis always forever.”

In another post, Barretto said, “I dont know how i will be able to go through the coming years without u, its so painful even breathing hurts @Aida Patana.”

Patana said in an media interview in June that Barretto was a very dear friend, who would always reach out to her during the most difficult times in her life.

 

