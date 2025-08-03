Lapu hospital denies accusations of negligence in death of mom, baby

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital have denied accusations of negligence which allegedly resulted to the death of a mother and her new born baby on Thursday, July 31.

In a social media post Saturday night, August 2, they said that standard protocols and emergency procedures were followed during the conduct of the cesarean section.

The statement was in response to social media posts blaming the hospital for the death of Elsie Patambag, a resident of Brgy. Gun-ob, and her new born child.

READ: OB-GYN shortage blamed in mom, baby death after Carcar hospital referral

Accusations were also raised on alleged delays in attending to the patient. According to reports, Elsie was referred to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital at around 8 a.m on Thursday, but was only attended to by the medical personnel five hours later or at 1 p.m.

Autopsy

In a social media post, Jennifer Canane, the patient’s cousin, alleged that the attending physician gave Elsie anesthesia to prepare her for the cesarean section, a surgical procedure by which a baby is delivered through an incision in the mother’s abdomen.

Canane said that Elsie screamed in pain after she was given the injection.

She further alleged that Elsie died after she gave birth and foam started to come out of her mouth.

Canane said they also found laceration on the baby’s face.

“Naa siyay mga lagom asta Ang bata Naay samad sa nawng wala me kahibaw og gi onsa ni sila sa doctor og ngano naa silay ingon ani,” Canane said in her post.

(She had bruises and the baby had a laceration on its face we don’t know what the doctor did and why they have these.)

Elsie’s husband, Mario, visited the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office on Friday to seek assistance on their death and to make a request for the conduct of an autopsy.

Mario also wanted to know what caused the laceration on the baby’s face.

Protocols were followed

In the statement, the hospital said that Elsie was first brought to the Carajay Maternity, a privately owned lying-in clinic.

She was brought to the emergency room of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital at around 11 a.m. of the same day due to face presentation, an abnormal form of cephalic presentation caused by hyperextension of the fetal neck. This is described to be a high-risk obstetric condition that requires immediate surgical intervention.

The hospital said they had to bump off two pre-scheduled cases that day to give priority to Elsie’s cesarean section.

“Following her arrival, the attending physician immediately instructed Emergency Room personnel to prepare the patient for urgent transfer to the Operating Room (OR),” read part of the statement.

A skin test was also administered to determine if Elsie had any allergic reaction to the antibiotic that they needed. The hospital clarified that no other injections or medications were given to the patient.

“At the Operating/Delivery Room complex, the patient was assessed by the attending OB-Gyne. An ongoing surgical case in the OR caused a brief delay, which was explained clearly to the patient’s family,” the hospital said.

Weak heartbeat

The hospital said that before the surgery, Elsie experienced respiratory distress, became hemodynamically unstable, and developed hypoxemia. Excessive salivation was also noted before her transfer to the OR table.

“The medical team immediately intervened, intubation was performed, and an emergency caesarean section commenced, alongside continuous resuscitation efforts, in an attempt to save both the mother and the infant,” it added.

Elsie’s cesarean section was successful but she later on died. Her baby also died due to weak heartbeat despite efforts by the attending pediatrician to resuscitate the child.

“The probable cause of the mother’s sudden deterioration and death was amniotic fluid embolism—a rare, sudden, and often fatal obstetric complication that can occur unpredictably and for which there is currently no known prevention,” the hospital said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP