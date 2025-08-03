Trillanes: Risa Hontiveros best bet vs Sara Duterte in 2028 presidential race

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros is the best possible candidate to run against Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 presidential election, should the latter pursue a bid, according to former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Trillanes said he would choose Hontiveros over Senator Bam Aquino and Naga City Mayor and former Vice President Leni Robredo, citing her track record of standing up to the Dutertes and her courage in holding the vice president accountable for her actions.

“What I see for now is Senator Risa Hontiveros. Why am I ruling out Senator Bam Aquino and Mayor Leni? Don’t get me wrong—they’re good people, and under peaceful conditions, they could probably govern the country well,” Trillanes said in Filipino in a recent interview with news podcast Facts First.

“But that’s not the kind of world we live in. There are evil forces at play. So you need someone who can stand firm. And Senator Risa has demonstrated that time and again,” he added.

Earlier, Hontiveros said she continues to regard Aquino and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan as political allies, even after they joined the Senate majority bloc.

However, their decision did not sit well with Trillanes, who said that if he were in Aquino’s position, he would not be able to bring himself to join the Senate majority, which includes members of the Duterte bloc.

Trillanes also expressed reservations about Robredo’s purported “friendship” with Duterte, citing her meeting with the vice president during a visit to the Naga City mayor’s home in September 2024.

“She (Robredo) is okay, her attitude is okay, but she invited Sara Duterte, her friend, into her house and hosted her, so how can she hold Sara accountable now?” he asked.

Trillanes also bared that Aquino and Robredo told him they were not in favor of bringing former President Rodrigo Duterte, the vice president’s father, before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over charges of crimes against humanity filed against him.

“Both Bam and Leni told me. And that time, if Leni wins the 2022 presidential elections, she won’t hand over Digong (Duterte) to the ICC,” he said in Filipino.

“That’s why I can’t support them in 2028. In fact, I’ll oppose it because I know our agenda isn’t aligned,” he added.

Inquirer sought Aquino and Robredo for comment, but they have yet to reply as of posting time.

