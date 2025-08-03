Cebu Greats shock GenSan Warriors in MPBL

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Greats are back on the winning colum, starting their packed August schedule with a huge upset win over the favored GenSan Warriors, 100–94, in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) game held Saturday night, August 2, at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City.

The tandem of Mark Meneses and Jun Manzo proved crucial for head coach Junthy Valenzuela, giving Cebu a much-needed boost in their slim bid for a playoff berth.

Cebu currently sits in 13th place in the South Division with a 6–15 record. To clinch the final playoff spot, they must climb to 10th place.

With that in mind, the Greats need to win seven of their last remaining eight games which for Valenzuela is completely manageable.

Up next for the Cebu Greats is a matchup against the Marikina Shoemasters (4–17), who are also ranked 13th in the North Division.

Meanwhile, the loss drops GenSan to fifth place in the standings with a 13–8 record.

Meneses led Cebu with a dominant double-double, 23 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, earning Best Player of the Game honors.

Manzo matched his output with 23 points and six assists of his own, while Jan Jamon added 13 points and five rebounds. Big man Alvin Baetiong chipped in 11 points and six boards.

Veteran center JR Quiñahan did not play.

After a tightly contested game that saw several ties, the Cebu Greats pulled ahead late in the third quarter with an 11–7 run to take a 73–69 lead.

They stretched the lead to double figures, 81–71 with 6:06 left in the fourth, behind baskets from Jamon, Baetiong, and a short jumper by Dolan Adlawan, who finished with nine points.

But GenSan wasn’t done. They mounted a 10–2 rally sparked by a three-pointer from Kyle Dominic Tolentino and free throws from Nico Elorde, trimming the deficit to just two, 83–81, with just over three minutes remaining.

Following a Cebu timeout, Meneses, Manzo, and Baetiong responded with clutch plays to keep the lead safe.

GenSan made a final push, closing the gap to 95–93 with 30 seconds left. But that would be the final of it, as Manzo and Meneses calmly sank free throws in the closing seconds to seal the win.

Tolentino paced GenSan with 25 points, while Joel Lee Yu and Mark Cruz added 13 apiece. /csl

