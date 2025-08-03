Malacañang forms task force to oversee FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With four months before the tip-off of the historic inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (FFWWC) 2025, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. officially created an inter-agency task force that will oversee this massive sports event that will happen in Manila and in Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

In a news release from the Presidential Communications Office published on August 2, President Marcos signed Administrative Order (AO) No. 35, directing the formation of the inter-agency task force.

This task force is formed to create a centralized system that will coordinate, plan, organize, and execute all government efforts for its hosting in this inaugural world cup that runs from November 21 to December 7, in various venues in Manila and Victorias City.

Cebu was initially tapped as one of the host cities for the group stage, but it was later on scrapped as the currently-constructed SM Seaside Arena won’t be finished this year and on time for the world cup. Thus, Victorias City stepped in, offering its football-crazed city to host the group stage at its newly-renovated coliseum.

READ: Victorias City is FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup’s 2nd venue

A total of 16 national teams, including the host country, Philippines will vie in this prestigious world cup.

The agencies that make up the IATF is chaired by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) that will coordinate with various government agencies, private stakeholders, and other entities to ensure a smoothly-organized hosting for the Philippines.

“The hosting of the FFWWC 2025 aims to advance the development of futsal in the country, inspire greater sports engagement among Filipinos, elevate the Philippines’ standing in the international sports arena, and generate economic and tourism opportunities through a globally recognized event,” the AO read.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will serve as the Vice-Chair of the IATF while members agencies include the departments of Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Budget and Management, Health, Information and Communications Technology, Public Works and Highways, Transportation, Presidential Communications Office as well as the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Immigration, and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP