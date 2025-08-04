Ancajas defeats Casero via majority decision in US fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas returned to the ring with a hard-earned majority decision win over Uruguay’s Ruben Casero on August 2 (August 3, Manila time) at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The 33-year-old Ancajas, a former IBF world super flyweight titleholder, improved his record to 37 wins (24 by knockout), four losses, and two draws. This was his second straight win since suffering a knockout loss to Takuma Inoue last February in Japan.

Two judges scored the bout 80–72 for Ancajas, while the third had it 76–76, resulting in a majority decision that surprised some observers.

Casero, now with a record of 13 wins (5 KOs) and five defeats, put up a spirited fight but struggled against Ancajas’ longer reach and consistent jab.

The early rounds saw both fighters feeling each other out, but Ancajas began to find his rhythm in the middle rounds, connecting with clean one-two combinations while keeping Casero on the defensive.

Despite being the shorter fighter, Casero didn’t back down. He responded to Ancajas’ flurries with counter shots of his own—some landing, others blocked or parried.

As the bout progressed, the action moved into close quarters, with both fighters exchanging heavy punches. Ancajas, however, landed the more decisive blows.

Clashes of heads occurred repeatedly due to their opposite stances, resulting in a cut above Casero’s eye. The ring physician had to inspect the cut during the fight, but Casero was allowed to continue.

Though the fight lacked fireworks and didn’t end in a knockout, Ancajas clearly controlled most of the action—making one judge’s draw score a point of contention. /csl

