Consistency, motivation propel UC Webmasters to V-League Visayas title 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A week after clinching the inaugural V-League Visayas men’s volleyball title, the celebration continues for the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Earlier this week, the team paid a courtesy visit to UC president and Cesafi chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go, who congratulated them for their impressive championship run and reaffirmed his strong support for the Webmasters’ athletic program.

But for UC athletic director Jessica Honoridez, the victory goes beyond a trophy.

“This win proves that our Cesafi championship last December wasn’t just a lucky break,” said Honoridez. “The players and especially the coaches have shown that our volleyball program at UC is built on consistency. Even with new players coming in, they stayed focused and motivated. And I think they really felt the strong support from the administration.”

UC defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the finals held on July 27 at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum. The Webmasters closed out the match in four tightly contested sets, 26–24, 18–25, 25–23, 25–23.

Quiades Labos was named Finals Most Valuable Player, while teammates Ryan Pantilgan and Mauikyle Monceda took home individual awards as First Best Middle Blocker and Second Best Outside Hitter, respectively.

Although Honoridez was in Germany at the time, supporting UC athletes at the World University Games, she kept a close eye on the finals.

“I was tense even from Germany,” she admitted. “All the teams were strong. It could’ve gone either way. But I believed in our team. We did our part in motivating the coaches and players. That support matters. I just kept telling them—stay consistent.” /csl

