Young Cebuano jins rise above adversity in Asian Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They may not won the gold medal, but for young Cebuano taekwondo jins Clarissa Gallego and Jose Martin Omayan, their silvers and bronze from the recent 2025 Asian Junior and Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, highlighted redemption, resilience and potential.

Gallego and Omayan, both 14 years old, were not expected to win anything at all. Even their coaches admitted as much. But against a backdrop of injuries, self-doubt, and inexperience, they fought their way onto the podium, not just for the Philippines, but for themselves, their families, and the Cebuano taekwondo community that raised them.

Enduring an injury

Gallego, a ninth grader from Consolatrix College in Toledo City, competed while carrying a sprained left knee. It was an injury that typically requires six weeks of recovery. But with the championships fast approaching, she had no choice but to push through the pain.

Despite the physical setback and a persistent battle with stage fright, something she’s struggled with since her early taekwondo days, Gallego delivered a silver medal in the individual cadet female poomsae category and a bronze in the team event.

“I was really nervous,” she said. “But my coach told me to trust myself and never lose hope. My coach told me that when you step on the mat, carry confidence. While performing, talk to yourself so you don’t get overwhelmed.”

In the gold medal round, Gallego nearly edged out her Taiwanese opponent but lost her balance during a high kick. It was a moment her injury likely made worse. She also couldn’t fully contribute in team training sessions prior to the competition because of the same issue.

Still, her medals were hard-earned. She came up short in previous tryouts for the national team, including the China Grand Slam, and only finally made it after being invited to one more chance.

“I was disappointed back then, but I couldn’t do anything about it,” she said. “What matters is I got the chance to represent the Philippine team. That’s always been my dream.”

Gallego gets mentorship from fellow Cebuana and SEA Games gold medalist Aidaine Laxa. She is trained by national poomsae coach Rani Ortega. She credits national team mainstay Audrey Arnaiz as one of her inspirations and hopes to one day study and continue training in Manila.

“I’m grateful. I’m proud. And I want to aim higher,” she said.

Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) Region 7 chairman and sports advocate Tony Del Prado was frank in his assessment that he didn’t expect her to medal.

“If she were 100 percent, she would’ve won the gold,” Del Prado said. “But even as a first-timer, she made it to the podium. That says a lot about her future.”

Omayan’s turning point

Omayan, also from Toledo, had his own struggles. He’d been shortlisted several times for the national team pool, but hadn’t made a lasting impression, until now.

Trained by legendary taekwondo jin Roberto “Kitoy” Cruz and national coach Elaine Alora, Omayan made his statement in Malaysia.

He defeated opponents from Vietnam, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia before falling in the finals to a much taller Uzbek fighter, taking home a silver in the cadet male under-61kg kyorugi division.

“I was kind of disappointed, honestly,” Omayan admitted. “I really thought I could win the gold. But he was just taller, stronger. Still, I’m proud. I want to improve and come back stronger in future competitions.”

Del Prado echoed the sentiment, saying Omayan proved he belongs in the national cadet pool.

Discovered in Toledo

Gallego and Omayan were both discovered by the Toledo Taekwondo Training Center, led by Maria Lorena and Giovanni Genovesa. Maria Lorena recalled how far both athletes had come. Omayan once just tagging along with his older brother to training sessions, and Gallego so overwhelmed with nerves she would sometimes throw up before matches.

“Now look at them,” Genovesa said. “They’ve grown, they’ve overcome so much. We saw them go from unsure and scared to determined and capable.”

Del Prado credited their success to PTA Region 7’s consistent investment in its athletes, not just in training but in travel, lodging, and tournament fees. It’s a commitment, he said, that’s paying off with results.

“We don’t just train them. We support them,” he said. “And this is the outcome, international medalists who came from Cebu.” /csl

