Man shot dead in Consolacion, Cebu; suspect still at large

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man was shot dead yesterday night around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025 in Sitio Pajo, Brgy. Cansaga, Consolacion, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Alfredo Perater Lumactod, 42 year-old resident of Sitio Pajo.

The suspect remains unidentified for now.

Authorities said that around 9:30 p.m., one concerned citizen reported a shooting incident on Sitio Pajo. When the authorities already arrived, Alfredo was already found dead on the ground. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived.

Nobody witnessed the shooting incident. SOCO personnel has already been requested by the authorities to process the incident and find the potential suspects, allowing the authorities to find motives behind the shooting.

As of this time, both the SOCO and the authorities are still investigating the incident further, trying to link potential suspects. /csl

