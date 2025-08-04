Scrap 4Ps, give livelihood capital to beneficiaries instead – Tulfo

MANILA, Philippines – Citing reported abuses plaguing the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Sen. Erwin Tulfo on Sunday urged the government to scrap the program and provide its beneficiaries with capital for their livelihood instead.

The senator noted that this was the same sentiment personally conveyed to him by several 4Ps members during his tenure as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in 2022.

“It is hard for them to hear that they are being called freeloaders, lazy, and that they do not add value to the country,” Tulfo said, describing the monthly cash transfer as seemingly “giving alms” to beneficiaries.

“If we give them capital, they can use it to start businesses and contribute to the economy. We can provide them enough funds to start a sari-sari store, an eatery, or even engage in online selling,” added the chair of the Senate committee on social justice, welfare, and rural development.

Livelihood capital

Tulfo stressed that the provision of livelihood capital could be a potential solution to the reported abuses affecting the 4Ps program.

He said his proposal will be one of the key points he intends to raise with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in their upcoming meeting on the matter.

“We know that since PBBM’s term started, the priority has been poverty mitigation. But the question is: how do we really do this?” he said.

Tulfo also pointed out the perceived unfairness of the current system.

“It is also unfair to low-wage earners like security guards, janitors, or house helpers who tighten their belts due to lack of funds but receive nothing from the government, such as 4Ps, since they are not qualified,” he said.

Tulfo earlier said he was committed to discussing the implementation of Republic Act No. 11310, or the law that institutionalized the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), for possible amendments.

The DSWD has proposed an amendment that will remove the existing seven-year limit for beneficiaries to receive assistance from the government.

Other proposals discussed include the creation of an entrepreneurship program for low-income households, social interventions for the elderly, and the institutionalization of existing DSWD programs such as the Sustainable Livelihood Program and Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services, among others.

