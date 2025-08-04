Lone bettor from QC claims P57-M Mega Lotto 6/45 prize

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After 28 years of betting on lotto, a man from Quezon City finally won the jackpot prize for Mega Lotto 6/45 amounting to P57, 030, 072.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the lone bettor‘s winning combination was 06-41-29-12-02-15.

PCSO said that the lotto draw was made on January 1, 2025 yet, but the bettor only managed to claim his winnings last July 16 because he failed to check the lotto tickets that he kept in a bag and has accumulated in the last six months.

“Some of the tickets matched three numbers. But when I got to this one, I instantly recognized the numbers,” the lone bettor told PCSO.

“I stayed quiet for a while, double-checked them online, and my hands started shaking when I realized I really had the winning combination,” he added.

The man said he was very grateful for the life-changing blessing that he received.

“Thank you, PCSO, for this life-changing blessing. This is the answer to our prayers.”

He said that he will use part of his winnings to pay off his debts and save the rest for the education of his child.

