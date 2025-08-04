Cebu province to continue P20/kilo rice program

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Capitol has no plans to stop the national government’s subsidized rice program wherein the poor and the underprivileged can buy a kilogram at P20 only.

In a recent press briefing, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro revealed that the province had been in talks with President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. in ensuring the continuity of the initiative.

“I said ‘Yes, Mr. President I will look into that and I will make sure it is implemented,’” said Baricuatro.

In the meantime, the provincial government will also conduct further review of the program in the local level. These include the existing agreement between the provincial and local government units (LGUs).

“But before we roll it out, we have to review para klaro unsa gyud ang arrangement with the province and the LGU in terms of co-share. Kay ang ending basin ang province nay mo-fully subsidized na nya hinuon sa tanan,” explained Aldwen Empaces, Assistant Provincial Administrator.

That is also why the Capitol will be having a meeting with all mayors this August to discuss and iron out details before entering into any Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

“Because for those who are not interested, in the next six months, kinahanglan naman siya nga i-dispose kay naa naman say stocks so hopefully we get the commitment para makakuha ta og MOA per LGU,” Empaces added.

P20 per kilo of rice

The P20/kilo of rice program was in fulfillment of Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise. It was first launched last May, just a week shy of the midterm polls, with Cebu province as the pilot area.

Under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, the National Food Authority (NFA) sells rice to Food Terminal Inc. (FTI), which in turn provides it to participating local governments like Cebu City.

The rice, originally priced at P26.50 per kilo, is subsidized: FTI and the LGU each shoulder P6.50, allowing the public to buy it at P20 per kilo.

