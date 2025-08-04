Hot weather to prevail in Cebu this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The public is advised to take precautionary measures against the heat as hot weather here will likely last until Friday, August 8.

Cebu will experience fair weather with isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms starting Monday, August 4, until Friday, the state weather bureau said.

With no major weather system affecting the island province, temperatures here are also expected to reach cautionary levels.

Forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) showed that temperatures in Cebu for this week will range between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius.

“Base sa atong forecast, starting today until Friday, fair weather ta and expect gihapon ta og init nga panahon,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

(Base on our forecast, starting today until Friday, we will be having fair weather and expect hot temperature.)

Heat index

Last Sunday, August 3, Pagasa-Mactan’s station recorded 40 degrees Celsius as the maximum heat index, which is used to measure how temperature feels on the human body.

Heat index hitting 40 degrees Celsius-mark belongs to Pagasa’s Extreme Caution category wherein heat cramps and heat exhaustion will likely happen following prolonged direct exposure to the sun.

“So take recautionary measures sa init and igang nga panahon,” Eclarino added.

These include staying hydrated by drinking water, wearing comfortable clothes, and using protective gears such as umbrellas and hats when going out.

On the other hand, Pagasa is currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

While chances of the LPA developing into a tropical depression remained slim, and may not directly impact Cebu, it is forecasted to pull the habagat which, in turn, could affect the island province.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP