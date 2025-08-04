Agri’Konek Food Summit 2025: Building a sustainable future for Philippine agriculture

Around 300 participants, composed of farmer group leaders, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders, will be gathering at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Social Hall for the first Agri’Konek Food Summit 2025.

In a press conference on Friday August 1, 2025, Benedict Y. Que, the Overall Chairman of the Food Summit 2025 and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the media that the event was organized to bring together all the stakeholders in order identify the gaps with regard to food security and fill them with solutions.

The summit will be held for two days, from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2025, with the theme “Building a Safe, Secure, and Sustainable Food System for all Filipinos.” The summit has also brought in a few notable speakers, which include Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte Vice Mayor Rommel Arnado, who is internationally recognized as the organic champion.

Que said Arnado is invited to talk about his initiatives in Kauswagan related to farming, hoping it will inspire other chief executives.

Other invitees include no other than Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Former Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. The food summit will highlight the rich diversity, innovation, and potential of the Philippine agri-food sector.

It aims to provide market exposure, connecting local farmers directly to buyers, retailers, and consumers; promote locally grown products; and introduce innovation and best practices in food safety. The expected outcomes include inclusivity among diverse actors, road mapping of short to long-term sustainable solutions, crafting of action plans, and continuous engagement.

Que said the outputs, which will contain viable solutions, will be consolidated and will forwarded to the local government up to the national government.

Grace Cenas, Overall Manager of the Philippines Inno-Ventures Agriculture Cooperative, said some mayors in Cebu will also grace the event, who will be asked about their perspectives on agriculture. These include Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Argao Mayor Allan Sesaldo, Balamban Mayor Amos Cabahug, Catmon Mayor Avis Monleon, and Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan.

Cenas said these mayors will present the challenges faced by their respective municipalities in developing their agriculture and fisheries. Department of Agriculture Regional Technical Director Wilberto Castillo also said that as the leading agency for food security, solving the issue related to food cannot be done without the other stakeholders.

Castillo said no matter how they gruel with their tasks without others they cannot achieve the goals for food security.

“Especially, the support of the local government units. Ang program man gud nato sa department is cascaded na to the local government. So, without their support, wala jud ang atong mga programs,” Castillo said. He added that the department hopes this summit will ignite long-term partnerships among various stakeholders who will make bold actions to solve food crisis today and in the future.

The event was organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in partnership with the Philippine Inn-Ventures Agricultural Cooperative, the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 7, and in coordination with the Cebu Provincial Government, Cebu City Government and other stakeholders.

Consul Anton Mari Perdices, Cebu Business Month Overall Chairman, said this event is one of the most important activities that the CCCI organized for the business month.