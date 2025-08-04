Daikin opens new showroom engineered for hospitality and BPO sectors

Wondering how cutting-edge can be cool and form can be functional? Global air conditioning leader Daikin showcases exactly that at its newly launched experience showroom along Mantawi Drive in Mandaue.

Daikin’s integrated approach to sustainability doesn’t end with product design—it extends to long-term energy savings, smarter usage through automation, and a smaller environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle.

This latest space is a living, breathing demonstration of how smart cooling technology can transform environments—especially in the booming hotel and BPO sectors of the Visayas region.

Innovation meets real world functions

A standout feature of the new showroom is the designated Application Space—an interactive zone that puts innovation into context. Designed to mirror real-life environments, this area showcases how Daikin’s cooling systems operate within hotel and BPO office settings.

Daikin President Takayoshi Miki highlighted during the event that Daikin does not just sell air-conditioning systems, but also comprehensive air-conditioning innovations and services rooted in optimal purpose with consideration to the environment.

In the hospitality mock-up, Daikin shows how comfort can coexist with sophistication. The setup mirrors luxury hotel rooms and suites, where concealed ceiling units and ultra-slim systems quietly create a calm, breathable atmosphere without disrupting design flow. Every detail, from the bedroom duct to seamless key card integration, is thoughtfully engineered to meet the high standards of today’s discerning guests and hospitality professionals.

Here, air conditioning is not just a utility but part of the ambiance. The Daikin systems blends seamlessly into the background, elevating the guest experience while staying hidden in plain sight. It’s proof that high performance can also mean high style.

Adjacent to the hotel setup is the BPO office imitation where the focus shifts to performance under pressure. It replicates the demanding environment of 24/7 operations, showcasing cooling systems engineered for efficiency, resilience, and reliability. From high-capacity units that maintain consistent temperatures across open-plan workspaces to smart control systems that optimize energy use in real time, this space is a testament to how Daikin technology supports productivity without compromise. Noise levels stay low, energy costs stay in check, and teams stay cool—literally and figuratively.

Cooling with a Conscience

In a world increasingly shaped by environmental responsibility, Daikin stands at the forefront of sustainable innovation. Every system showcased in the showroom reflects the brand’s deep commitment to reducing carbon footprints without sacrificing comfort or performance.

From inverter technologies that minimize energy consumption to being the world’s first to use R32 refrigerants for lower global warming potential, Daikin’s cooling solutions are designed with both the user and the planet in mind. The company’s integrated approach to sustainability doesn’t end with product design—it extends to long-term energy savings, smarter usage through automation, and a smaller environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle.

For Daikin, sustainability isn’t a buzzword, it’s a blueprint. And through this new experience space in Mandaue, that blueprint comes to life. True to its core—Perfecting the Air.

For more information about the Daikin’s new Cebu showroom, visit their official Facebook page now!