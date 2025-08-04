Fuel price hike on August 5: Gasoline up by P1.90 per liter

MANILA, Philippines – Motorists will have to cough up more cash for petroleum products in the first week of August, as fuel retailers announced another increase in pump prices.

In separate advisories, Seaoil and Shell Pilipinas said the per-liter price of gasoline will go up by a hefty P1.90.

Diesel and kerosene prices will also go up by P1.20 and P1 per liter, respectively.

This will mark the fourth consecutive week of increases for diesel and kerosene.

Oil companies usually announce their price movements every Monday, with the implementation scheduled for the next day.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP