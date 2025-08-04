cdn mobile

Fuel price hike on August 5: Gasoline up by P1.90 per liter

By: Lisbet Esmael - Philippine Daily Inquirer | August 04,2025 - 12:02 PM

fuel price hike

FILE PHOTO: A worker pumps fuel at a gas station of state-run oil firm PDVSA, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 2, 2022. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa/File Photo

MANILA, Philippines – Motorists will have to cough up more cash for petroleum products in the first week of August, as fuel retailers announced another increase in pump prices.

In separate advisories, Seaoil and Shell Pilipinas said the per-liter price of gasoline will go up by a hefty P1.90.

Diesel and kerosene prices will also go up by P1.20 and P1 per liter, respectively.

This will mark the fourth consecutive week of increases for diesel and kerosene.

Oil companies usually announce their price movements every Monday, with the implementation scheduled for the next day.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: August, fuel price hike, gasoline
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.