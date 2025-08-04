First & Exclusive in Visayas: SEVENTEEN’s Artist-Made Collection Pop-Up Store Arrives at SM Seaside City Cebu

Have you ever wanted to connect with your favorite idol on a deeper, more personal level? Now you can. The Artist-Made Collection by SEVENTEEN pop-up store is giving CARATs in the Visayas a chance to do just that.

Making its debut at SM Seaside City Cebu on August 1, 2025, this exclusive showcase features custom merchandise personally designed by all 13 members of SEVENTEEN, offering fans a unique, tangible way to get to know the group’s diverse personalities.

The Collection: A Look at Each Member’s Creations

Each piece in the collection is a reflection of the member who created it, blending their unique style and interests into everyday items. Here’s a closer look at what each member designed:

S.COUPS channels a cozy night in with his Domino Glass Set, which includes a color-changing beer glass, soju glass, and somaek markers. He also designed the Bright After Rain Umbrella.

JEONGHAN brings his JJONG TORAM character to life with an adorable plush and blanket set, along with a TORAM on the Moon Touch Lamp for a touch of dreamy comfort.

JOSHUA invites you to get creative with his Pulse-Pause Perfume DIY Kit, featuring six custom fragrance blends for a truly personalized scent.

JUN ’s love for his cats is on display in the O.C.L. Keyring Set, featuring his whimsical cat characters OPEN, CLOSE, and LOCK.

HOSHI captures his fierce yet playful tiger persona with the TAMTAM Tiger Plush, TAMTAM Incense Holder Set, and a TAMTAM Plush Key Ring.

WONWOO designed the Love Packed Cross Bag and a unique Love Packed Keyboard, complete with his own handwriting and LED lights.

WOOZI takes inspiration from his creative space with the PPYOPPYOTICON Dining Set and a Universe Factory Rug.

THE 8 offers a path to relaxation with his Cozy Eye Mask & Slippers Set and the elegant TEA 8 TIME Ceramic Tea Set, which even features calligraphy by his mother.

MINGYU ’s cozy and domestic side shines through with his Soft Navy Robe, embroidered with his KIMJA character, and a practical Ramen Pot & Frying Pan Set.

DK ’s artistic eye is showcased in the DOA PYANG Bedtime Plush and a personal DK’s Angle Photobook, filled with his own photography.

SEUNGKWAN designed the Booseungkwalsa Massage Tool and a practical Multipurpose Sports Bag with tangerine-inspired zipper accents.

VERNON ’s appreciation for simple, beautiful objects is evident in his HANSOL Vase and a Double-Walled Glass Cup designed for everyday use.

DINO created a sophisticated DINOSOUL Wine Glass & Coaster Set and a BLACK NIGHT Candle with a woody musk scent.

The pop-up store will also have the highly sought-after official SEVENTEEN light stick, so if you missed out before, now’s your chance to get one.

An Immersive Fan Experience

Beyond the merchandise, the pop-up store offers an interactive journey into the creative minds of the members. The Making Log Zone lets you explore concept sketches and behind-the-scenes stories directly from SEVENTEEN. You can also take a photo in the SEVENTEEN-inspired Photo Zone and connect with fellow fans in the dedicated CARAT Zone.

This exclusive event runs until September 28, so don’t miss your chance to own a piece of SEVENTEEN’s artistry and creativity. Head to the Lower Ground Floor of the Cube Wing at SM Seaside City Cebu to explore the collection and celebrate the ultimate fan experience.