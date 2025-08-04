Homeless man trapped in Cebu City sewer rescued after hours underground

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A homeless man was rescued after he was trapped for hours in a sewer in downtown Cebu City on Sunday, August 3.

Personnel of the Special Rescue Squad of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office had to open the sewer’s cover along P. Lopez Street in Barangay Sto. Niño to free the 31-year-old man.

Personnel from the Special Rescue Squad, along with volunteers from Barangay Senior Sto. Niño and police personnel responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man stuck underground.

READ: ‘Blue Man’ trapped in Mandaue drainage, rescued

According to Alphe Villacruz Pandac, a fire auxiliary of the Barangay Senior Sto. Niño Fire Brigade, the man entered an open manhole near the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) at around 7:30 a.m. hoping to find coins to buy food.

“Gigutom siya, homeless man siya ug wala siyay pamilya. Nisud siya sa embornal nagbakasakali makakita og mga sinsilyo. Sa sige niya’g lakaw sa ilawm, nawala siya ug na-trap. Around 2:00 p.m. na niya narealize nga dili na siya kagawas,” Pandac said in an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, August 04.

Responders opened a manhole cover on P. Lopez Street, near Metrobank, and successfully pulled the man out about 30 minutes after being notified.

The man was trapped in the same street where he was found.

Aderson A. Comar, CDRRMO Department Head II, said he managed to come out safely and appeared to be in normal condition after the rescue.

“Normally, nigawas siyang normal,” he said.

The man was dirty and exhausted and was immediately brought to the barangay hall where he was bathed and given fresh clothes.

Officials later issued a warning to him, stating that repeating such actions could lead to police arrest for public disturbance.

Pandac also clarified that no sanctions were imposed, only a warning.

“Among gipa-blotter, gitagaan siya og warning na kung buhaton niya og balik, posible siyang dakpon kay maka-cause siya og public disturbance,” he said.

Comar also emphasized that there was no immediate danger during the incident.

“Wala raman to, gi-advisan lang sa mga tao nato nga mogawas kay actually nangalakal raman na, nangita og unsa iyang makwartahan,” he said.

The man has returned to the Carbon area, where he often stays. Authorities are reminding the public to avoid entering drainage systems, citing safety risks and possible legal consequences.

Photo caption: A 31-year-old man trapped in Cebu City sewer. Photo from Special Rescue Squad Facebook.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP